11 months after motherhood, Seema returned to the circle. Now she has CWG medal

Seema Kaliramana hurled the discus 58.65m on a cold Glasgow night to win the first major medal of her career, a bronze at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG). On the field, she is India’s fourth athletics medallist, but outside it, Seema plays multiple roles.

She is a mother to three-year-old Rudra and a PhD candidate in physical education.

“This bronze medal means a lot because it reminds me that every challenge is worth fighting through. The last few years have taught me patience, and moments like these make all the hard work worthwhile,” Seema said from Glasgow.

While her release of the discus was smooth during her bronze medal-winning throw, the journey to that moment was anything but. A promising junior discus thrower, Seema’s career hit a roadblock at the senior level when a serious knee injury coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seema, who was married to Ravinder by that time, planned to have a baby, marking the end of her athletics career. However, the athlete inside her couldn’t rest. The pursuit of elite medals, though, came at a cost.

In 2023, just 11 months after giving birth to Rudra, she stepped back into the throwing pit at Bhim Stadium in Bhiwani. It was far from the comeback she had imagined. For the first few days, she was unable to even release the discus.

RICH LEGACY CONTINUES! 🫡 Seema Kaliramna adds a bronze medal to India’s kitty with a fine performance in the women’s discus throw, an event that has given the nation enough to celebrate over the years at the Commonwealth Games. She manages a best throw of 58.65m. Watch the… pic.twitter.com/GeadpCsDB9 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 30, 2026

It took her almost two years to return to active competition, with her husband Ravinder, a former national-level thrower himself, helping her regain confidence through a carefully planned training regime.

“It was very tough getting back to the field as I was unable to even release the discus properly. But I think the motivation and mentoring of my husband (Ravinder) helped me get back to my normal strength and then improve further,” Seema had told The Indian Express before leaving for Glasgow.

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“My first competition after motherhood was in 2024, where I threw 57.19m to win the Inter State National Championships,” Seema, who is backed by IIS, said.

“I could see the potential in her. Despite her knee injury, the technique was fine. So, the next day of marriage I asked her if she is interested and as she said yes, our journey started,” said Ravinder.

Since then, Seema has been on a constant rise, winning multiple national titles and improving her personal best three times.Her consistent performances earned her places in both India’s Commonwealth Games and Asian Games squads. Bronze in Glasgow was the reward.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted this picture to congratulate Seema for securing a Bronze in the Women’s Discus Throw event with a best throw of 58.65m at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in New Delhi on Friday. (@narendramodi X/ANI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted this picture to congratulate Seema for securing a Bronze in the Women’s Discus Throw event with a best throw of 58.65m at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in New Delhi on Friday. (@narendramodi X/ANI Photo)

Balancing act

For the husband-wife duo of Seema and Ravinder, balancing elite sport with parenthood has required a support system.

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“Our son won’t travel with us to CWG or Asian Games, but that’s the sacrifice I have to make for a medal at the World level,” she said.

“In the start, we struggled to find the balance, but eventually we have figured it out now. We have hardly spent time with our son Rudra as he spends time with his grandparents from both sides. Our families have been extremely supportive in our quest for sporting excellence,” Ravinder chimed in.

Seema, who is pursuing a PhD from the Department of Physical Education at Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU), Bhiwani, treats her academic work as a useful distraction.

“The best part is I’m doing a PhD in physical education. It comes as a healthy distraction. I get to know about the biomechanics of the body. That helps a lot, and as I learn more, the results come more quickly,” Seema explained.

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More than the medal, Seema hoped her journey could break the myth that motherhood ends a sporting career.

“A lot of female athletes have reached out to me after my consistent performances. Some of them even joke that marriage is important, as your performance came after that only,” laughed Seema. “I think it is important that people realise that motherhood is just a phase. Athletes can return to sport easily after having a baby with the right support system.”

Bronze in Glasgow may be Seema’s first major international medal, but for the discus thrower, the bigger victory is personal – proving that motherhood and elite sport can coexist.