Seema wins Asian Games bronze her mother knows nothing about

India’s Seema holds the national flag as she celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the women's 10,000m final during the Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Seema’s mother thinks she is in India.

She has no idea her daughter is in Japan, or that on Thursday night Seema was standing on the start line of the biggest race of her career, alongside Olympic champion Winfred Yavi and Japan’s Nozomi Tanaka. “I didn’t tell her because she is old and gets very tense,” Seema said after winning bronze in the women’s 10,000m. “So she still thinks I am in India. Maybe, she will find out now.”

There was little time to think about home once the gun went.

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The first 400m took 83 seconds. Then came the surges and slowdowns, the kind of stop-start rhythm that can turn a 10,000m into a test of patience as much as endurance. The field went through 1,000m in 3:18 and 5,000m in 16:52, still a remarkably slow pace for runners of this calibre. From the stands, Seema’s coach Scott Simmons realised the race wouldn’t be fast, also because Yavi had two more events to run and Tanaka another race to come.