Sawan Barwal wins Asian Games marathon silver, India’s first medal in 44 years

India's Sawan Bawal won the country's first marathon medal at the Asian Games since 1982. (Sony LIV screengrab)

Sawan Barwal on Saturday finished second in the men’s Marathon on Saturday to record India’s fourth medal in the event at the Asian Games and a first since the 1982 edition.

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Sawan also lowered his own national record, clocking 2:11:36 in Aichi Nagoya. Earlier in April this year, he became the first-ever Indian to go sub 2 hours 12 minutes, lowering the 48-year-old national record of Shivnath Singh at the Rotterdam Marathon.

Sawan, who was competing in his second marathon of the career, finished behind Japan’s Ichitaka Yamashita.

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The 29-year-old Yamashita became the seventh Japanese athlete to win the gold medal in the event and the first one to do it on the home soil after he clocked 2:10:51.