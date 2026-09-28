Why Sarvesh Kushare’s 2.18m clearance has 1.3 million views in Japan?

31-year-old high jumper Sarvesh Kushare won the silver medal in the men’s high jump, ending the 56 year-long wait for a medal in the event. So far, so silvery-good.

But it is the video of him taking an earlier clearance of 2.18 that is being widely shared on Japanese social media, collecting over 1.3 million views. The reason? The video-watchers analysing in detail, how he came out of the stadium cave, shrugged his warmup gear in a panic on Lane 6, and broke into a a run-up for his high jump, because the timer was down to 5 seconds. “And still cleared 2.18m!!!”

The hyper-planning Japanese are in a tizzy.