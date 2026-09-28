Why Sarvesh Kushare’s 2.18m clearance has 1.3 million views in Japan?

31-year-old high jumper Sarvesh Kushare won the silver medal in the men’s high jump, ending the 56 year-long wait for a medal in the event. So far, so silvery-good.
But it is the video of him taking an earlier clearance of 2.18 that is being widely shared on Japanese social media, collecting over 1.3 million views. The reason? The video-watchers analysing in detail, how he came out of the stadium cave, shrugged his warmup gear in a panic on Lane 6, and broke into a a run-up for his high jump, because the timer was down to 5 seconds. “And still cleared 2.18m!!!”
The hyper-planning Japanese are in a tizzy.
The silver was clearly still some way out, and India searching for a gold will sigh at another miss. But the real chaos had unfolded earlier, and Grok has been summoned several times to analyse Kushare’s frame-by-frame scramble.
In a spectator-video gone viral, Kushare has sprinted out of the stand caves, where jumpers wait their turn. The timer has already started and 50 seconds have passed when the Indian fetches up, realising he’s still in his warmup gear. He quickly looses them, a helpful volunteer rushes to pick them up from Lane 6. And without a breath’s wait, Kushare sprints towards the takeoff point on Lane 2. A hastened catapult back lean, and onto the approach run to the bar even as the worried and suddenly-invested crowd exhale. When he clears the 2.18, spontaneous applause of a “woah!” breaks up, appreciating him.
On Twitter, they speculate on his mindset, and how the Indian had no time to think about unnecessary stuff so his senses got sharpened on the edge and he ran on pure instinct. “Straight up monstrous” – they gushed, because he has almost missed his time limit.
In a Games where chaos has unfolded in a million ways, the high jump finals on Sunday, saw officials start timers arbitrarily for all jumpers leading to mad scrambles, and inviting criticism from the home viewers. But no scrambles as unforgettable as Kushare getting out of his training gear and dashing forth like he had a train to catch, to eventually end the wait since 1970. The Japanese watched the chaos on loop.