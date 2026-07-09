Jumper Sarvesh Kushare set to make Diamond League debut days after breaking NR

When 31-year-old Sarvesh Kushare broke the high-jump national record last week at the Inter-State National Championships, one thing he wished for was more and more international competitions.
“2.31m is a global mark. I want to compete in more competitions and rub shoulders with the best in the world,” Sarvesh Kushare had said after his national record
A couple of days later, he was accepted to compete at the Monaco Diamond League scheduled for 10th July.
The athlete from Maharashtra will be making his debut at the Diamond League stage where a handful of Indian athletes have featured including the likes of Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable, Sreeshankar Murali, Sachin Yadav, and Parul Chaudhary.
Sarvesh, who jumped 2.31m in Bhubaneswar to break the previous national record of 2.29m, will go up against the likes of World leader Oleh Doroshchuk,former Olympic champion Mutaz Barshim, World Championships medallist Jan Stefela, and Jack Kimani.
Ranked ninth in the world, only three jumpers have bettered Sarvesh’s mark of 2.31m this season. Danil Lysenko and Oleh Doroshchuk have jumped 2.33m while Stefela has jumped 2.32m. Jack Kimani is tied with Sarvesh after jumping 2.31m.
Out of the four athletes, Doroschchuk, Kimani and Stefela will be competing at the Monaco Diamond League. Among other athletes, Italian youngster Matteo Sioli has been on a good run winning two Diamond League meets this season.
Sarvesh Kushare lowered the national record set by Tejaswin Shankar back in 2018. “I have been chasing this mark for four years now. I jumped 2.27m in 2022 but stuck with this mark for so many years,” he had told The Indian Express.After jumping 2.27m in 2022 at the National Games, Sarvesh chased the elusive national record for three years before he improved to 2.28m at the World Championships.
“Whenever the 2.30 mark used to come, he used to think a lot. I also used to think a lot.Today, none of us were thinking and that is why it happened,” his coach Jithin Thomas said.