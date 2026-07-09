Jumper Sarvesh Kushare set to make Diamond League debut days after breaking NR

When 31-year-old Sarvesh Kushare broke the high-jump national record last week at the Inter-State National Championships, one thing he wished for was more and more international competitions.

“2.31m is a global mark. I want to compete in more competitions and rub shoulders with the best in the world,” Sarvesh Kushare had said after his national record

A couple of days later, he was accepted to compete at the Monaco Diamond League scheduled for 10th July.

The athlete from Maharashtra will be making his debut at the Diamond League stage where a handful of Indian athletes have featured including the likes of Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable, Sreeshankar Murali, Sachin Yadav, and Parul Chaudhary.