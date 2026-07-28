With tips from Tejaswin Shankar, Sarvesh Kushare soars to high jump silver

When high jumper Sarvesh Kushare cleared 2.25 metres after two failed attempts to confirm a silver medal in the men’s high jump, emotions were high at different locations around the world.

Thousands of kilometres away in Devargaon, Nashik, the Kushare family felt a sense of relief, while in Spala, Poland, his coach Jithin Thomas, who couldn’t travel to Glasgow, was overjoyed.

Sarvesh shed a few tears of joy.

Sarvesh won the first major medal of his career and upgraded Tejaswin Shankar’s bronze medal in the high jump from the last edition to silver. He failed to clear 2.28 metres, but he had sealed second place.

Jamaica’s Romaine Beckford also failed to clear the 2.28m mark but won the gold medal based on the countback.

Silver for Sarvesh! 🥈 Sarvesh Kushare clears 2.25m to clinch the Silver Medal in the Men’s High Jump at Glasgow 2026.👏 Watch the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026 LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #Glasgow2026… pic.twitter.com/3e62CEPb5M — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 27, 2026

“We couldn’t eat properly today. Once the event started, all of us were hoping that he stays till the end,” his father Anil Kushare told The Indian Express. “When he missed the first jump at 2.25m, his mother started praying and I was restless. But then, he cleared it in the third attempt and we all breathed easily,” Anil said.

Usually calm, Sarvesh broke down while talking to the media later. That is how much this medal meant to him.

“That moment meant a lot to me because it was the result of months of hard work. I had setbacks but believed in myself. When I cleared 2.25m, all those emotions came out at once. I wasn’t thinking about the result, just relieved, happy, and grateful that all the effort had finally paid off. It’s a moment I’ll always remember,” Sarvesh told The Indian Express from Glasgow.

Sarvesh Anil Kushare, of India, fails an attempt in the men’s high jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Sarvesh Anil Kushare, of India, fails an attempt in the men’s high jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Sarvesh has been performing admirably since last year, including a top 6 finish at 2025 World Championships, setting a national record last month at the age of 31, and a third-place in his Diamond League debut in Monaco.

But a big medal from his cabinet was missing.

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“He has never won a multi-sporting event medal before. Winning at the Commonwealth Games is like validation for everything that he has done right in the last four years. He was more emotional because it’s a once-in-a-four-year chance,” his coach Jithin said.

Meanwhile, his family in Nashik got emotional looking at Sarvesh crying. “I can understand the tears. He is a calm guy usually, but those tears were a reflection of our dreams being fulfilled,” his father Anil said.

𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗽…𝗶𝘀 𝗽𝘂𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺-𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁. 🫰 Tejaswin Shankar has gone nowhere is right beside Sarvesh Kushare as the latter continues his chase for glory at Glasgow 2026. Watch the Indian High Jump ace in… pic.twitter.com/8coCaqKQ3i — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 27, 2026

A team effort

Sarvesh arrived in Glasgow as medal favourite and had compatriots Tejaswin Shankar and Aadarsh Ram to compete alongside.

Though high jump is an individual event, Sarvesh’s final in Glasgow felt like a team effort.

Tejaswin, who retired due to Acute Patellar Tendinitis, stayed near the high jump pit, advising both Sarvesh and Aadarsh throughout the competition.

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Coach Jithin, who couldn’t travel to Glasgow, said the presence of Tejaswin was a boost for Sarvesh. “I wasn’t there, but Tejaswin’s constant presence and his advice really helped Sarvesh. I think it just showed how much both of these guys value each other,” Jithin said.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games: Sarvesh Kushare bags silver in high jump

After every jump, Sarvesh would trudge back to the player’s bench where Tejaswin was sitting to dissect every jump with him.

After the two failures at 2.25m, Tejaswin suggested to Sarvesh to skip and try 2.28m. “I told him that you can go to 2.28m now but Sarvesh said that if I clear 2.25m, then I get three more chances at 2.28m. So, he took that call and delivered. It was a surreal experience to witness the moment so close,” Tejaswin later told NNIS Sports.

For Sarvesh, having Tejaswin by side meant that he had someone who he trusts.

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“Tejaswin and I have a great friendship, and having someone you trust beside you during such an important competition gives you confidence,” he said. “We always push each other to perform better, and his support throughout the competition meant a lot. Moments like these are even more special when you can share them with a close friend and teammate.”