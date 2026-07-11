Sarvesh Kushare gets better of former Olympic champs on Diamond League debut

India's Sarvesh Anil Kushare competes in the men's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Indian high jump national record holder Sarvesh Anil Kushare finished third in his Diamond League debut at Monaco on Friday. Competing in an elite field with World leader Oleh Doroshchuk,former Olympic champion Mutaz Barshim, World Championships medallist Jan Stefela, and Jack Kimani, Kushare jumped 2.26m to finish behind Kimani and Doroschuk.

World leader Doroshchuk won the title with 2.32m mark while Kimani finished second with 2.30m mark.

With his finish, Kushare became the first Indian to finish in top three at a Diamond League on the debut. He also joined a list of handful Indians who have finished at top three in Diamond League meets: Neeraj Chopra, Vikas Gowda, and Sreeshankar Murali.