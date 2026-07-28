Commonwealth Games: Sarvesh Kushare bags silver in high jump

Indian national record holder Sarvesh Anil Kushare jumped 2.25m to win the men’s high jump silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Monday.
This is his first major multi-sporting medal as he bettered the bronze medal won by his compatriot Tejaswin Shankar in the last edition.
Sarvesh, who cleared 2.31m last month at Inter State Athletics Championships to create a new national record, cleared the 2.25m mark in his final attempt but failed to clear the 2.28m in three attempts.
His opponent Romaine Beckford failed to clear the 2.28m mark in three attempts but won the gold by the virtue of clearing the 2.25m mark at once.
Local boy Jack Kimani won the bronze medal with 2.20m mark.
Sarvesh had a small scare at the 2.25m where he failed to clear in the first two attempts. But, he got the clearance in third attempt.
Starting at a low mark of 2.05m, Sarvesh cleared it smoothly. He was flawless till the 2.20m mark clearing all the marks in one attempt.
He was constantly advised by former national record holder Tejaswin Shankar who retired from the event due to a dodgy knee. Tejaswin failed to clear the 2.05m mark. He retired after that in a move that looked like he wanted to protect his knee for the Decathlon event.
Another Indian in the action, Aadarsh Ram started at 2.10m and cleared it in one go. He cleared 2.15m also smoothly but failed to clear 2.20m in three attempts and finished fifth in the event.
In the men’s 110m hurdles, Indian hurdler Tejas Shirse finished last with a timing of 15.40s.
Starting in the first lane, he knocked the first hurdle and looked in pain throughout the race. Earlier, he had qualified after clocking 13.76s in the heats.