Commonwealth Games: Sarvesh Kushare bags silver in high jump

Sarvesh Anil Kushare, of India, fails an attempt in the men's high jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Indian national record holder Sarvesh Anil Kushare jumped 2.25m to win the men’s high jump silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Monday.

This is his first major multi-sporting medal as he bettered the bronze medal won by his compatriot Tejaswin Shankar in the last edition.

Sarvesh, who cleared 2.31m last month at Inter State Athletics Championships to create a new national record, cleared the 2.25m mark in his final attempt but failed to clear the 2.28m in three attempts.

His opponent Romaine Beckford failed to clear the 2.28m mark in three attempts but won the gold by the virtue of clearing the 2.25m mark at once.