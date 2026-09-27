Sarvesh Kushare ends 56 year wait for medal, Parul breaks NR to win bronze

National record holder Sarvesh Anil Kushare became the third Indian jumper to win a medal at the Asian Games ending a 56-year wait for a medal in the event.

The 31-year-old from Maharashtra won a silver medal at the 2026 edition in Aichi Nagoya with a best jump of 2.25m. He was tied with Chao-Husan Fu of Chinese Taipei at 2.25m but the Taipei jumper won gold on the count back.

This is India’s fourth medal at the event and the last medal came in 1970 when Bhim Singh won a bronze medal. Before that, India won two gold medals with Bhim winning in the 1966 edition and Ajit Singh Bhalla winning in the 1954 edition.