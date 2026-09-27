Sarvesh Kushare ends 56 year wait for medal, Parul breaks NR to win bronze

National record holder Sarvesh Anil Kushare became the third Indian jumper to win a medal at the Asian Games ending a 56-year wait for a medal in the event.
The 31-year-old from Maharashtra won a silver medal at the 2026 edition in Aichi Nagoya with a best jump of 2.25m. He was tied with Chao-Husan Fu of Chinese Taipei at 2.25m but the Taipei jumper won gold on the count back.
This is India’s fourth medal at the event and the last medal came in 1970 when Bhim Singh won a bronze medal. Before that, India won two gold medals with Bhim winning in the 1966 edition and Ajit Singh Bhalla winning in the 1954 edition.
Sarvesh, who created a new national record of 2.31m earlier this year at the Inter-State National Championships, is enjoying the breakthrough season for himself.
He won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, broke the national record, and made his debut at Diamond League finishing third at Monaco.
Parul Chaudhary ran a fabulous race to clock 9:08.67s in the women’s 3000m Steeplechase to clinch the bronze medal.
She finished behind Winfred Yavi of Bahrain who clocked 9:04.36 to create a new Games record and Norah Jeruto of Kazakhstan who clocked 9:06.82.
Parul broke her previous national record of 9:12.46 and won her second medal in the event at the Asian Games. She won a silver medal at the 2023 edition.
She will compete next in the women’s 5000m where she has another chance to win a medal.
Another Indian in the event, Ankita Dhyani also clocked a personal best 9:19.24 to finish fourth in the event.
This is 12th Athletics medal for India with five silver and seven bronze.