Ending up number one shows we are on the right track: Santiago Nieva

Indian women's boxing Head coach confident that India's boxers have the level to get Olympic qualifications in the World Championships

Written by: Nitin Sharma
6 min readOct 5, 2026 06:32 PM IST
SantiagoNIS Boxing coach Santiago Nieva in Patiala express photo by Harmeet Sodhi
Make us preferred source on Google

With two gold and a silver at the Asian Games, after five gold and a silver at the Commonwealth Games, women’s boxing is on an upswing. The Asian Games haul was their best in the continental tournament, where India topped the medal table in women’s boxing as well as the overall boxing pile (three gold and as many bronze medals), edging out powerhouses like Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and China. Indian women’s boxing Head coach Santiago Nieva talks to The Indian Express about the lessons from Japan, the gains and the challenges ahead.

Excerpts :

How do you rate this Asian Games campaign?

Obviously, we are super happy. We always want more, and we won two gold medals. Beforehand, there were very, very tough fights. We would end the year as the Asian Championship winner, and the number one in the CWG and Asian Games. Yes, we lost some of our top performers early, but overall we have never achieved results like this before. We have scored wins over stronger countries in Asia, like China, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Also Read | Lovlina’s golden birthday: From Olympics bronze to Asian Games gold

What was the biggest lesson from Japan?

For me, the main thing is to control the bout for nine minutes, not only two good rounds and then lose our shape. We need to look at how we can achieve this as efficiently as possible. We have seen clear improvements. A boxer has to try, and have different variations and become a universal boxer. You should be able to handle different styles and types of opponents. If you are winning, you have more options and, if you are down in the score, you have fewer options. You need to increase the pace, box at a higher pace and need to slow it down when necessary as well. All these things sound easy in theory, but as you can see, sometimes emotions take over, and you don’t make the best decisions. That’s what we aim to teach them. The biggest lesson is that we see that anything is possible. India ending up number one shows we are on the right track.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

On Parveen and Lovlina…

Parveen was not part of the Asian Championships and then lost in the first bout in CWG. She had some doubts, and we had a relook at the way she boxed. She had a very tough draw with three very difficult bouts. But she stepped up every time. The main focus was to manage the distance and not to rush in attacks. Basically, her footwork improved, and she managed the bouts much better. For Lovlina, this gold is a confidence booster. She has achieved a lot in her career, but after the Paris Olympics and World Championships, there was some pressure. In Glasgow, she had been close to winning before she lost 2-3 in the final. We knew Lovlina had it in her to win the title, and she had to beat two world-class opponents, Natalya Bogdanova and Ziyi Bao.

Preeti and Sakshi exited early, and Priya lost in the semis. How do you assess that?

I am not worried about them. They had been consistent the whole year. They lost close bouts against world-class opponents. But they will definitely be back. In Sakshi’s case, her offensive boxing and medium-distance boxing need a bit of upgrading, so that she doesn’t rely too much on her long-distance boxing. It’s difficult to say about Preeti. She is an all-round boxer, and she is at a very good level. But usually, she can start a little faster, and that’s something we need to work on. Priya is very young, and this is her first major competition year. So she has gained a lot of experience. She had been in many tough bouts, which she has come through. The only bout she has lost this year was in the semi-finals against Yang Chengyu, who she had beaten in Chengyu Asian Championships. Sometimes, she loses her balance, and a little bit of concentration. With more experience, she will improve.

Also Read | Parveen Hooda’s road to Asian Games gold: 22-month ban, cancer battle at home

What was the best bout, according to you?

It has to be Parveen’s semi-final win against Navbakhor Khamidova. If we look at the Uzbek’s record, she has beaten all other boxers, including Parveen. So you have some doubts. But when we trained, we had the belief that we could win. Then Parveen went into the bout and outclassed her. She managed the distance, she prepared her attacks and did not rush in. She kept a long distance when she attacked and did not fall in. The Uzbek ran out of ideas about how to attack Parveen. That’s the way we want to box.

Also Read | Lovlina beats 70kg world champion Kazakh to reach second straight Asian final

The World Championships next year will be the first competition offering LA Olympics quotas. How do you see the challenge?

It will be a super tough competition, obviously. But I am confident we have the level to get qualifications at the World Championships. It will be a rehearsal for the Olympics too. Obviously, we have done well at the Asian level and the last Worlds too. We need to be able to control the different situations in our offensive and defensive boxing, when we are winning and when we are down. But the most important thing is understanding how to box in different distances, how to slow down and how to increase the pace, how to be effective in offensive boxing as well as defensive counterpunching boxing.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nitin Sharma
Nitin Sharma
twitter
instagram

Nitin Sharma is an Assistant Editor with the sports team of The Indian Express. Based out of Chandigarh, Nitin works with the print sports desk while also breaking news stories for the online sports team. A Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award recipient for the year 2017 for his story ‘Harmans of Moga’, Nitin has also been a three-time recipient of the UNFPA-supported Laadli Media Awards for Gender Sensitivity for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively. His latest Laadli Award, in November 2025, came for an article on Deepthi Jeevanji, who won India’s first gold medal at the World Athletics Para Championship and was taunted for her unusual features as a child. Nitin mainly covers Olympics sports disciplines with his main interests in shooting, boxing, wrestling, athletics and much more. The last 17 years with The Indian Express has seen him unearthing stories across India from as far as Andaman and Nicobar to the North East. Nitin also covers cricket apart from women’s cricket with a keen interest. Nitin has covered events like the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2017 AIBA World Youth Boxing Championships. An alumnus of School of Communication Studies, Panjab University, from where he completed his Masters in Mass Communications degree, Nitin has been an avid quizzer too. A Guru Nanak Dev University Colour holder, Nitin’s interest in quizzing began in the town of Talwara Township, a small town near the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border. When not reporting, Nitin's interests lie in discovering new treks in the mountains or spending time near the river Beas at his hometown. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments