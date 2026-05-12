Sakshi Malik seeks PM Modi intervention for Vinesh Phogat’s participation in Gonda wrestling event

Urging the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to allow Vinesh Phogat to give trials for this year’s Asian Games, Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik has come out in support of her fellow wrestler.

Looking to make her comeback after two years following the Paris Olympics heartbreak, Vinesh was issued a detailed show-cause notice by WFI, accusing her of indiscipline and anti-doping rule violations, while also declaring her ineligible to compete in domestic events till June 26.

Vinesh had travelled to Gonda to verify for the women’s freestyle event, but the WFI had asked her to first file a detailed reply to the show-cause notice issued on Saturday. The WFI said the 31-year-old failed to complete the mandatory six-month notice period required for athletes returning from retirement under UWW Anti-Doping Rules.