Sakshi Malik seeks PM Modi intervention for Vinesh Phogat’s participation in Gonda wrestling event

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Urging the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to allow Vinesh Phogat to give trials for this year’s Asian Games, Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik has come out in support of her fellow wrestler.
Looking to make her comeback after two years following the Paris Olympics heartbreak, Vinesh was issued a detailed show-cause notice by WFI, accusing her of indiscipline and anti-doping rule violations, while also declaring her ineligible to compete in domestic events till June 26.
Vinesh had travelled to Gonda to verify for the women’s freestyle event, but the WFI had asked her to first file a detailed reply to the show-cause notice issued on Saturday. The WFI said the 31-year-old failed to complete the mandatory six-month notice period required for athletes returning from retirement under UWW Anti-Doping Rules.
“I can give many such examples, where the sports federations of other countries make the rules easier for their players,” Sakshi said in a video posted on social media.
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“So that even after becoming a mother, women can play for the country and win medals. Whereas our federation implements such rules two days before, so that Vinesh cannot make a comeback,” she added.
“I request the honourable Prime Minister, the honourable Sports Minister, and the Wrestling Federation to take the trials for Vinesh so that they can also win medals for the country and make the country proud. And to set such an example, so that even after becoming a mother, women can play for their country, win medals, and make the country proud,” said Malik.
Despite missing the Asian Games trials window, there is still hope for her to compete in the trials for the World Championships to be held in Manama, Bahrain, in October-November.
Speaking to The Indian Express, WFI president Sanjay Singh said rules could not be bent, no matter a wrestler’s stature.
“There was no reason for Vinesh to come here, as she was barred. But when Vinesh came to Gonda yesterday, the WFI briefed her about the reasons for which she was issued a show cause notice. She told me that she will give a detailed reply. Once she replies, a disciplinary committee of the WFI will take a call within 10 days. For the Asian Games, she won’t be able to make it because the trial is on May 30 for women wrestlers. Will she be able to give her detailed reply, and will the committee have time to take a call on her participation? I don’t think so. When it comes to the trials for the World Championships, the WFI will take a call depending on what she mentions in her reply,” Singh told this paper.