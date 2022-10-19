scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Sajan Bhanwala becomes first Indian to win medal at U23 Worlds, Backs bronze

Sajan Bhanwala had begun with a 3-0 win over Lithuania's Aistis Liaugminas but lost his pre-quarterfinal bout to Moldova's Alexandrin Gutu.

The bout ended at 10-10 but since the Indian had scored the last point he was declared the winner on the criteria. ( Source : SAI Media / Twitter )

Sajan Bhanwala became the first Indian Greco-Roman wrestler to win a medal at the Under-23 World Championship when he edged past Ukraine’s Dmytro Vasetskyi on ‘criteria’ to emerge winner in the bronze play-off.

It was the Ukrainian who pulled off a four-pointer on the edge of the circle for a solid start but Bhanwala bounced back immediately with a strong move that got him into a position from where he could pin his rival. Though he could not pin his rival, it was good enough to earn four points. Bhanwala lost two more points and got into defensive mode.

For staying passive, Bhanwala put on a ‘Par Terre’ position, something Indian wrestlers is very poor at defending and the Ukrainian pulled off another four-pointer from the ground position for a handsome 10-4 lead. Bhanwala scored two points with a take-down move and with 35 seconds left in the bout, managed to push his rival on the back to level the scores.

The bout ended at 10-10 but since the Indian had scored the last point he was declared the winner on the criteria. Bhanwala had begun with a 3-0 win over Lithuania’s Pistis Liaugminas but lost his pre-quarterfinal bout to Moldova’s Alexandrin Gutu. As Gutu made the final, Bhanwala bounced back into medal contention via the repechage route and he made full use of that with a 9-6 win over Kazakhstan’s Rassul Zhunis.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routesPremium
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routes
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...Premium
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Meanwhile, Vikas will fight for a bronze in the 72kg after losing his semifinal by technical superiority to Croatia’s Pavel Puklavec. He will be up against the winner of the repechage contest between Georgios Theodoros Sotiriadis and Jpana’s Daigo Kobayashi.

Before losing his semifinal clash, Vikas beat Kyrgyzstan’s Adilkhan Nurlanbekov and home team rival Marcos Sanchez Silva Mejias by technical superiority, losing just one point across bouts. In the 60kg category, Sumit got back to medal reckoning when he made the repechage round. He will be up against Kazakhastan’s Olzhas Sultan. In the 67kg competition, Ashu bowed out after losing his qualification bout by technical superiority to Georgia’s Diego Chkhikvadze.

Six Greco-Roman wrestlers travelled to the Spanish city for the championship along with two women and one free-style wrestler while visas of 21 other Indians were rejected by the Embassy of Spain.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 02:59:54 pm
Next Story

Plea in Bombay HC seeks probe into ‘disproportionate assets’ of Uddhav Thackeray, family

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Roger Binny becomes new BCCI president
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 19: Latest News