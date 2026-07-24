Silver in a field of Olympic champions: Sainyam Vij’s best day yet

Written off in tenth after qualification, the 22-year-old from Chandigarh beat everyone but the world number one to win her second senior international medal in Hangzhou

Written by: Nitin Sharma
4 min readUpdated: Jul 24, 2026 08:30 PM IST
The final Sainyam walked into had an Olympic champion, a reigning world number one, and two Chinese shooters on home soil. By the time it ended, the 22-year-old from Chandigarh had beaten all but one of them. (NRAI Photo)The final Sainyam walked into had an Olympic champion, a reigning world number one, and two Chinese shooters on home soil. By the time it ended, the 22-year-old from Chandigarh had beaten all but one of them. (NRAI Photo)
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Sainyam Vij was tenth after qualification. The final she walked into afterward had an Olympic champion, a reigning world number one, and two Chinese shooters on home soil. By the time it ended, the 22-year-old from Chandigarh had beaten all but one of them.

Shooting a final score of 243.4 at the Fuyang Yin Sports Centre in Hangzhou on Friday, Sainyam finished 0.2 points behind China’s Yao Qianxun, the world number one, to win silver, her second senior international medal after a silver at last year’s ISSF World Cup Final in Doha.

“Whenever I shoot, I don’t shoot with the idea of whom I am competing against or whether she is an Olympic champion,” she told The Indian Express from Hangzhou. “China ho ya Korea, mera competition mere se hi hai. Whether it’s China or Korea, my competition is only with myself.”

Shooting a final score of 243.4 at the Fuyang Yin Sports Centre in Hangzhou on Friday, Sainyam finished 0.2 points behind China's Yao Qianxun, the world number one, to win silver. (ISSF Photo) Shooting a final score of 243.4 at the Fuyang Yin Sports Centre in Hangzhou on Friday, Sainyam finished 0.2 points behind China’s Yao Qianxun, the world number one, to win silver. (ISSF Photo)

She started the final poorly, a first series of 49.7 that left her fifth. The second series turned it: a 51.9, the best of the eight shooters in the field, put her level at the top with Qianxun. She stayed inside the top two through the eliminations that followed, trailing Qianxun by 0.6 points heading into the final series before closing with a 10.6 and a 10.7, better than Qianxun’s own 10.3 and 10.4, but not enough to close the gap. Reigning Olympic champion Oh Yejin, of Korea, finished last.

“I understood that my first series did not go well and I should not focus on what has happened,” Sainyam said. “There was some difference in lighting in qualification as compared to the final range, and I knew I had to adjust. The key for me was to believe in what I have been doing in training. Post the silver medal in Doha, I had some low scores, but I knew I had to keep having belief in my process, and that worked for me today. Coach Samresh Jung has always told me to believe in the process, and that’s the winning mantra for me.”

Sainyam missed out on next month's Asian Games squad after NRAI's trials, with the federation's 30-shooter quota already filled by Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker across the 10m and 25m pistol events. (ISSF World Cup) Sainyam missed out on next month’s Asian Games squad after NRAI’s trials, with the federation’s 30-shooter quota already filled by Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker across the 10m and 25m pistol events. (ISSF World Cup)

Sainyam started shooting after watching her brother Akarshan train, and gave up on a career in medicine to follow him into it. She is a former junior Asian and junior world champion.

She missed out on next month’s Asian Games squad after NRAI’s trials, with the federation’s 30-shooter quota already filled by Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker across the 10m and 25m pistol events. Asked how it feels to compete against Bhaker and Singh, and against Phogat, for a place in the Indian team, Sainyam returned to the same idea that had carried her through the final.

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“I have never thought about competing for my spot in the Indian team. I have only thought about my shooting and how I can improve,” she said. “Yes, I wanted to compete in the Asian Games, but that’s shooting. My aim is to win the Olympic quota for India at the World Championships in Doha later this year.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nitin Sharma
Nitin Sharma
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Nitin Sharma is an Assistant Editor with the sports team of The Indian Express. Based out of Chandigarh, Nitin works with the print sports desk while also breaking news stories for the online sports team. A Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award recipient for the year 2017 for his story ‘Harmans of Moga’, Nitin has also been a three-time recipient of the UNFPA-supported Laadli Media Awards for Gender Sensitivity for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively. His latest Laadli Award, in November 2025, came for an article on Deepthi Jeevanji, who won India’s first gold medal at the World Athletics Para Championship and was taunted for her unusual features as a child. Nitin mainly covers Olympics sports disciplines with his main interests in shooting, boxing, wrestling, athletics and much more. The last 17 years with The Indian Express has seen him unearthing stories across India from as far as Andaman and Nicobar to the North East. Nitin also covers cricket apart from women’s cricket with a keen interest. Nitin has covered events like the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2017 AIBA World Youth Boxing Championships. An alumnus of School of Communication Studies, Panjab University, from where he completed his Masters in Mass Communications degree, Nitin has been an avid quizzer too. A Guru Nanak Dev University Colour holder, Nitin’s interest in quizzing began in the town of Talwara Township, a small town near the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border. When not reporting, Nitin's interests lie in discovering new treks in the mountains or spending time near the river Beas at his hometown. ... Read More

 

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