Silver in a field of Olympic champions: Sainyam Vij’s best day yet

The final Sainyam walked into had an Olympic champion, a reigning world number one, and two Chinese shooters on home soil. By the time it ended, the 22-year-old from Chandigarh had beaten all but one of them. (NRAI Photo)

Sainyam Vij was tenth after qualification. The final she walked into afterward had an Olympic champion, a reigning world number one, and two Chinese shooters on home soil. By the time it ended, the 22-year-old from Chandigarh had beaten all but one of them.

Shooting a final score of 243.4 at the Fuyang Yin Sports Centre in Hangzhou on Friday, Sainyam finished 0.2 points behind China’s Yao Qianxun, the world number one, to win silver, her second senior international medal after a silver at last year’s ISSF World Cup Final in Doha.

“Whenever I shoot, I don’t shoot with the idea of whom I am competing against or whether she is an Olympic champion,” she told The Indian Express from Hangzhou. “China ho ya Korea, mera competition mere se hi hai. Whether it’s China or Korea, my competition is only with myself.”