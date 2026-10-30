Saina Nehwal, Rahul Dravid on 2030 Commonwealth Games Organising Company board

Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal and former India cricket captain and coach Rahul Dravid have been nominated as directors on the 2030 Commonwealth Games Organising Company (OC) Board, in a move that will bring two prominent sporting figures into the governance structure of the event.

The Indian Express has learnt that the union sports ministry officially nominated Nehwal and Dravid earlier this week as the two representatives from the sporting fraternity. Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans owner Jinal Mehta, who is also the managing director of Torrent Power, and Ananya Birla have been nominated as the two representatives from the private sector.

The organising company is likely to be chaired by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. Union sports secretary Hari Ranjan Rao and PT Usha, the Indian Olympic Association president who also heads the Commonwealth Games Association of India, are set to be the vice-chairpersons. Senior bureaucrat M Thennarasan, a principal secretary in the Gujarat government, has been appointed chief executive officer.

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Ahmedabad will host the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030, with the programme expected to feature 17 sports. The Games will mark the return of the multi-sport event to India for the first time since the controversial 2010 edition in New Delhi.

The inclusion of athletes and private-sector representatives on the organising company’s board is seen as an attempt to bring greater sporting experience and corporate expertise into the planning and delivery of the event.

“The idea is to get good, credible names in the governance structure,” a source said. “Rahul and Saina come with impeccable credibility. Their inclusion will bring athletes’ voice to the planning and delivery phase.”

The Indian Express reached out to Dravid and Nehwal, asking if they had accepted the nomination and the scope of their role, but neither responded.

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Break from the past

The 2010 Commonwealth Games did not have any athletes or private-sector representatives in its Organising Committee, which was headed by late Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi. The edition was marred by allegations of corruption and financial irregularities, with the organisation and delivery of the Games coming under intense scrutiny.

Nehwal’s appointment extends a significant connection with the Commonwealth Games. She was one of the biggest stars of the 2010 edition, winning the women’s singles badminton gold medal in front of a home crowd at the Siri Fort Sports Complex. The then 20-year-old, who was ranked World No.3, recovered from losing the opening game to beat Malaysia’s Wong Mew Choo 19-21, 23-21, 21-13 in a 70-minute final. Her victory helped the hosts finish second in the overall standings, with 101 medals, their best-ever Commonwealth Games performance at the time. Nehwal became the first Indian to win the Commonwealth Games women’s singles badminton title.

Nehwal, who joined the BJP in 2020, is also contesting the Indian Olympic Association’s Athletes’ Commission polls on November 3.

Dravid, meanwhile, has been associated with the development of India’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes beyond cricket. In 2014, he joined the Board of Advisors of GoSports Foundation, a sports non-profit organisation, and launched the Rahul Dravid Athlete Mentorship Programme.