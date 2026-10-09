Sahil Jadhav dials psychologist for help, wins two gold at Asiad

The sessions has taken him to podiums at Asian Championships, Asian Games and World Championships and also brought India archery's first quota, becoming the first country to book its place at Compound's debut at LA Olympics

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 09:37 PM IST
Sahil Jadhav asian GamesAt the Asian Games, Sahil brought home India's first Olympic quotas, winning the mixed team gold with Chikitha Taniparthi. (ANI)
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Compound archer Sahil Jadhav had made sports psychologist Kanala Hindola an offer, she could’ve easily refused.

Hindola had worked with some of India’s top athletes – champion archers, some of his friends included – but not with Sahil, who was an unassuming, humble chap, not winning much back then, not immediately elite. But he had somehow concluded she was helping others win medals, and approached her with a rehearsed line: “I’ll give you my time. You make me a champion.” She was amused, but generously accepted the trade-off spoken with earnestness. The deal was sealed when he handed her a marker and asked her to draw a Swastik (considered an auspicious start to any creation) on his Compound bow.

At the Asian Games, Sahil brought home India’s first Olympic quotas, winning the mixed team gold with Chikitha Taniparthi. He won a second gold for mens team alongside Kushal Dalal and Ganesh Thirumuru. “It’s good,” he says, in a no-big-deal manner. “I’ve not had time to do anything for myself. Constant interviews and felicitations. My parents have been busier than me, and I’m happy to let them deal with all the attention while I snuck away to Hyderabad. Now it’s a little peaceful and I’m happy to compete in my lane,” he says, representing Chero Archers in the Archery Premier League.

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Longtime coach from Satara, Praveen Sawant remembers Sahil, son of teachers, being a sweaty-palmed youth, riddled with anxiety, and worried about everything from weather to whether he could be as brave as Chhatrapati Shivaji. With a bow in his hand though, Sahil displayed tremendous technique, that would come undone by his lack of confidence.

Things changed soon after he started working with the psychologist. “When he came into the national camp, he was surrounded by people who were already champions. Remember, he comes from Maharashtra, a state that has massive competition at state level. It’s tough to rise to the top,” Hindola explains. “The ‘Why am I not as good as others?’ thought needed upending. He viewed his success compared to others, and we had to start from state level onwards. Once he was told, ‘You are this. This is what you can achieve’, he realised how good he is,” she adds. The 1414/1440 Asian Games record had been a fine affirmation.

Plenty of journaling on his technique, mental routines, and logging of emotions was encouraged. He patiently learnt different breathing patterns. After he won the World University Games, he got even more consistent – knowing he had it in him. “He’s very humble and grounded. So after he succeeds his routines become more disciplined. Also while others dwell on what’s going wrong, Sahil has a very solution-based, practical approach of ‘What can I do next?'” she adds.

Hindola adds Sahil has another quality that helps him. “He is very clear about what people he wants around him – who is doing right by him. Beyond that, archery is very simple,” she says.

It’s taken him to podiums at Asian Championships, Asian Games and World Championships. And brought India archery’s first quota, becoming the first country to book its place at Compound’s debut.

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Sahil Jadhav and Chikitha Taniparthi secured a historic LA28 Olympics spot by winning the Mixed Team Compound Archery gold at the Asian Games. (AP Photo) Sahil Jadhav and Chikitha Taniparthi secured a historic LA28 Olympics spot by winning the Mixed Team Compound Archery gold at the Asian Games. (AP Photo)

What India’s mixed team archers did different this time was manically train for tie-shots that inevitably become important. “We practiced it so many times everyday that we just had to deliver when needed. We also shuffled and trained with everyone, so there was a lot of synergy in the team. Mindset was I can manage my partner and partner can manage me. After that you just have to perform individually, ” he says of the trust in Chikitha.

Also Read | Behind India’s first LA28 spot: Mortgaged harvester, COVID spent with broken bows

Sahil has been training with the psychologist for three years and the simulations and visualizations are catered to and kept interesting, so he doesn’t tire. Along the way and with help from Dhiraj Bommadevara, a sort of a team commander, Sahil has learnt to enjoy pressure and take pleasure in high-stress moments.

From APL’s international teammates, he has learnt of different ways to deal with wind conditions. The World Championships next year will be an accurate marker of how much Korea level up, how China clamber up, and where other contenders from around the world stand. Compound Archery is wildly competitive with Europeans and Americans. The whole cycle of national rankings and selection trials will begin, though Sahil insists he’d rather be no place else than with his Hoyt Concept bow, working on his groupings.

“He had that confidence that things will work out after the University Games,” Hindola recalls. The son of teachers ticked off the “Uni-box” before stomping away at the sporty Games glory. The process of fcussing, is meticulous but unremarkable on its own. “Pressure makes it exciting,” he says.

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Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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