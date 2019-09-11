Harbhajan Singh comes up with a cheeky Onam wish for S Sreesanth

India sportspersons shared pictures and messages to celebrate Onam on Wednesday. Onam marks the commemoration of home-coming of the King Mahabali. Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a photo with a portrait of him sketched by a differently-abled artist in Kerala. Indian football team posted a video message with players Sahal Abdul Samad, Anas Edathodika, Jobby Justin, Ashique Kuruniyan and women head coach Maymol Rockey wishing everyone on the festival.

Advertising

Here’s how the sportspersons celebrated and wished everyone on Onam via Twitter and Instagram:

Happy Onam to everyone.

May this festive season bring joy & prosperity to all!

During my recent visit, I had a special interaction with Pranav, an artist who sketches with his legs & I am just amazed by his drive & motivation.

This, to me, truly symbolizes the Spirit of Kerala! pic.twitter.com/bCfUMy76wu — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 11, 2019

Sunil Chhetri-led India held Asian Champions Qatar to a goalless draw on Tuesday in World Cup 2022 qualifiers

Happy Onam to all Malayali friends 🙏🙏 .. specially to my friend @sreesanth36 .. have a good one 🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 11, 2019

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan posted a photo in traditional attire. Dhawan scored two consecutive fifties in the recently-concluded India A vs South Africa A series.

Happy Onam to all of you. I had visited the Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple, in Thiruvananthapuram, and prayed to God, and I believe that is what saved me from the nasty bouncer to my neck. Loved the aarti I attended there🙏 Have a nice Sadya you all 😄 pic.twitter.com/Nezew76vym — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 11, 2019

Happy Onam to all pic.twitter.com/znrAuYeGXx — Sneha Sharma (@snehasharma90) September 11, 2019

Wishing the people of Kerala a very happy and prosperous Onam!

ഹാപ്പി ഓണം! #Onam — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) September 11, 2019

Wishing All my South Indian Friends Very Happy & Peaceful Onam..!! GodBless All Always..!! pic.twitter.com/tXpjuWMVkE — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) September 11, 2019

Onam greetings to everyone😊 May we all be blessed with good health, happiness, and togetherness. ✌👌 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 11, 2019