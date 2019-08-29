Watch: Sachin Tendulkar backs PM’s Fit India Movement by playing carrom with Old Age Home inmates

Advertising

India is observing the National Sports Day on Thursday as it’s the 114th birth anniversary of hockey ‘wizard’ Major Dhyan Chand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launched the ‘Fit India’ Movement’ on Thursday, saying the initiative is the need of the hour and will take the country towards a healthier future.

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar also marked the day with a special gesture at an old age home. Sachin shared a video of his visit to the St. Anthony’s Old Age Home. “Spent some time with these wonder women at the St. Anthony’s Old Age Home, felt blessed by the love shown by them. Their excitement to play carrom knew no bounds. As rightly said by our Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi, SPORTS & FITNESS IS FOR ALL,” he wrote.

At a colourful ceremony, which included a presentation of India’s indigenous martial art forms, dances and sports, Modi said technology has contributed to a sedentary lifestyle. “Fitness has always been an integral part of our culture. But there is indifference towards fitness issues now. A few decades back, a normal person would walk 8-10km in a day, do cycling or run,” Modi said at the event.

“But with technology, physical activity has reduced. We walk less now and the same technology tells us that we are not walking enough,” he added.

The launch was also attended by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and this year’s National Sports Awards winners among others.