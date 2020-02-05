Ruthless Prajnesh goes for the skill

Prajnesh Gunneswaran made the most of his big left-handed forehands during his 7-6(4), 7-6(5) win over Germany’s Yannick Maden. Daniel Stephen Prajnesh Gunneswaran made the most of his big left-handed forehands during his 7-6(4), 7-6(5) win over Germany’s Yannick Maden. Daniel Stephen

A high ball toss, knees bent , then the spring-like leap upwards to meet the ball with the full face of his racquet. On the day, Prajnesh Gunneswaran’s serve was effortlessly crossing the 190 kmph mark. It’s one of his two biggest weapons. And in the early exchanges in the opening set of his match against Germany’s Yannick Maden, at the Tata Open Maharashtra, it was near flawless.

But as the set went on at the Balewadi Tennis Stadium in Pune, at the most crucial of stages, that serve deserted him. He was serving for the set at 5-3, when two double faults helped the German break back – the second double fault coming when Prajnesh was facing break points.

Later at 5-5, he faced another break point. And that’s when it was time for his other weapon, the forehand, to take over. An inside-out forehand drive found the German unable to put the ball back in play. That’s how Prajnesh went on with his game, when the serve dwindled, the big left-handed forehand kicked in to win the point.

After an hour and 39 minutes of play, India’s highest ranked singles player wrapped up the match with a 7-6(4), 7-6(5) win – his first ever main draw win at an ATP-level event in India.

The 30-year-old’s performance was a stark contrast to the way he played the last time he was on court, in the first round loss at the Australian Open, against the world no 146 Tatsuma Ito. A wrist injury had already been nagging him before that match, but early in his Australian sojourn, the elbow too took a blow.

“That was really just because I hadn’t played so much tennis. I was resting my wrist I just hadn’t been serving so much,” he had said on Sunday. “And then when I started to sort of go after the serve in the match, just tweaked something.”

The serve was hampered, and the wrist injury forced him to play much flatter than he usually likes to – resulting in a high percentage of forehand errors. But all the machinery in his left playing arm was on sound on Tuesday.

“I held up quite well with my wrist and elbow. Served well, used my forehand well,” he says after his match. “It was much closer to my regular style. I am happy. I played a good match. I should have held serve at 5-3. It was my first bad game. Two double faults. The first was okay, but the second was bad. Shouldn’t have happened.”

But the weapons kicked in at the right time, and it was crucial that they did in the tiebreakers.

In the first set breaker, Prajnesh was down 3-0 but then won the next seven of eight points. In the second set breaker, Prajnesh entered a 20-plus shot rally with the score at 2-2 on Maden’s serve. The world no 122 stayed on top, using the forehands to drill the ball into corners, playing a few backhands to keep in play, and then striking another forehand cross court that ended with the German scrambling a backhand slice into the net to concede the mini-break.

A few shots later, a forehand winner – his 28th off both flanks in the match – secured the match. The first time Prajnesh competed at the Indian ATP was back in the qualifying rounds of the Chennai Open in 2012. His second entry was again in the qualifiers in 2016, and he started at the same stage for the next two years. Last year he lost to American Michael Mmoh after getting a wild card to the main draw.

This time, though courtesy of a depleted foreign field, he made the main draw cut on merit. At the Australian Open he was guilty of wasting the chance of getting into the main draw as a lucky loser, and then losing to a lower ranked opponent.

But on Tuesday, he took full advantage of the opportunity. Paes-Ebden beat Sharan-Sitak in first round Leander Paes, in his farewell season, paired up with Australian Matthew Ebden for the first time in his career. And on the day that the 46-year-old played his first round match at India’s only ATP tour, against Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak, it was the 32-year-old Australian who made the difference – helping his side win 6-2, 7-6.

Paes too had his moments at the net, but his most crucial contribution to the match was striking a 168kmph ace up the T, at 3-2 in the tiebreaker.

At 6-5 in the tiebreaker, he hit another well-angled serve straight to draw a weak return, that Ebden smashed to seal the match.

