Russian Athletics Federation announces India tie-up, AFI says no MoU signed

Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) on Friday announced a ‘long-term cooperation’ plan with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI); however, AFI officials said that there hasn’t been a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed yet.

RusAF took to Instagram to announce the collaboration after Executive Director Boris Yaryshevsky and General Secretary Alexander Georgadze visited India and met AFI officials.

“Russian athletes will be able to compete in national competitions in India, while Indian athletes in several disciplines will have the opportunity to train in Russia. Coaches, in turn, will be able to exchange experience,” RusAF said.

“We are laying the foundation for long-term cooperation. We have agreed on mutual participation of Russian and Indian athletes in competitions, the organisation of joint training camps in Russia, and strengthening efforts to develop grassroots sport,” Yaryshevsky was quoted in the same post.