Rumesh Pathirage: Pacer turned Thrower who defeated Neeraj Chopra in CWG final

Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage of Sri Lanka competes in the Men's Javelin Throw Final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Rumesh Pathirage Tharanga of Sri Lanka produced a monster throw of 89.75m to clinch the Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medal defeating double Olympic medallist and former World champion Neeraj Chopra.

Along with Neeraj, he bested an elite field of reigning World champion Keshorn Walcott, reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, and former world champion Anderson Peters.

Competing in windy conditions, Pathirage registered only one legal throw but it was enough as Neeraj won silver medal with 85.83m while another Indian Yashvir Singh won bronze medal with a a new personal best of 85.41m.

Although it was not an unexpected result as the Sri Lankan is the best Javelin thrower in the world by a distance. He has a World lead of 92.62m and has won most of the competitions he has participated in.