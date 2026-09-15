Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage of Sri Lanka makes an attempt in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday, Sept. Dec. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

It wasn’t ‘Budapest all over again’ as the 2023 World Championships host rolled out a stunning black carpet to form the backdrop of the javelin event for last week’s World Ultimate Athletics in Hungary.

Sri Lankan Rumesh Pathirage‘s gold winning 91.09 m throw was captured by drone cameras moving in the sky, also collecting myriad data points like exact trajectory, wind distortions and aerial angles. All of it made possible as the white javelin streaked along the black backdrop.

A reported half a million fans visited the World Athletics website, using the new World Athletics app as a second-screen companion to the live TV broadcast – combining modern short-form video and story-led content with gamification to create interactive content for fans getting peeks into athlete actions.