Rumesh Pathirage becomes fourth Javelin thrower in history to cross 92m twice

Commonwealth champion javelin thrower Rumesh Pathirage recorded 92.07m at the Zurich Diamond League meet to win yet another meet while recording the second-best throw in the world this season.
In his fifth Diamond League, Pathirage was leading the Javelin throw competition with a best throw of 89.90m before he hurled the spear to a massive 92.07m in the last attempt.
With this throw, he became only the fourth Javelin thrower in history to cross the 92m mark twice. World record holder Jan Zelenzy, 2017 world champion Johannes Vetter of Germany, and 1999 World Champion Aki Parviainen of Finland are the only other three throwers to cross the 92m mark twice.
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While Zelenzy has crossed it ten times with a personal best of 98.48m, Vetter has crossed it nine times with a personal best of 97.76m.
92.06 Sri Lanka terminator… wow pic.twitter.com/OXphCyocl6
— TZA Throwing Zone Athletics (@MichaelMMG71) August 27, 2026
This is the fourth Diamond League meet win for Pathirage who also won the Rome meet, Lausanne meet, and Doha meet while finishing second in the Rabat meet.
Pathirage revealed that he had a bit of headache before the competition.
“This season has been fantastic and today, I am very proud of my result. I enjoyed the crowd so much and I have to say thank you for cheering and clapping for us. I was trying for the PB but missed it this time. Technically, everything felt good but I had a little bit of a headache before the competition, so it affected me a bit. Now, Brussels and some more competitions, I keep myself busy,” he said.
The Sri Lankan is on a dominant run of form winning almost everything that’s coming on his way. To put in context, he is the one of the two throwers who have crossed 90m mark this season and has seven out of top ten throws in the world this season.
Pathirage has some big competitions to look forward to including Diamond League finale and the Asian Games