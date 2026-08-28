Rumesh Pathirage becomes fourth Javelin thrower in history to cross 92m twice

Zurich is the fourth Diamond League meet win for Pathirage who also won the Rome, Lausanne, and Doha meets. (AP Photo)

Commonwealth champion javelin thrower Rumesh Pathirage recorded 92.07m at the Zurich Diamond League meet to win yet another meet while recording the second-best throw in the world this season.

In his fifth Diamond League, Pathirage was leading the Javelin throw competition with a best throw of 89.90m before he hurled the spear to a massive 92.07m in the last attempt.

With this throw, he became only the fourth Javelin thrower in history to cross the 92m mark twice. World record holder Jan Zelenzy, 2017 world champion Johannes Vetter of Germany, and 1999 World Champion Aki Parviainen of Finland are the only other three throwers to cross the 92m mark twice.