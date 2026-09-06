‘Really proud’: Rumesh Pathirage on becoming first Sri Lankan to win DL finale

Rumesh Pathirage surged to his usual best, recording 89.04m to take the lead. (AP Photo)

With a throw of 89.04m, Rumesh Pathirage became the first Sri Lankan athlete to win the Diamond League title. The Javelin thrower also became the only fifth Asian thrower to win the title across categories and only the second male thrower after Neeraj Chopra to achieve the same.

“I´m the first ever Sri Lankan to win the Diamond League Final and that makes me extremely proud,” Rumesh said after the historic win.

Rumesh recorded three throws over 85m on the night to continue his dominant run on the circuit.

Pathirage started with two underwhelming throws of 80.42m and 79.73m. In his third attempt, he surged to his usual best, recording 89.04m to take the lead.