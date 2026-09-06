Rumesh Pathirage wins Diamond League Final with a throw of 89.04m

Rumesh Pathirage of Sri Lanka recorded his personal best and new world lead of 92.67m at Rome Diamond League. (X/Wanda Diamond League)

Sri Lankan thrower Rumesh Pathirage won the Diamond League Final with another monster throw of 89.04m at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

Making his debut at the Diamond League finale after dominating the circuit all year, Pathirage started with two underwhelming throws of 80.42m and 79.73m. In his third attempt, he surged to his usual best, recording 89.04m to take the lead.

Poland’s Dawid Wegner finished second with a new personal best of 87.47m, while world champion Keshorn Walcott took third with a season-best throw of 83.99m.

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