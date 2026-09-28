Pathirage wins Asian Games gold as Yashvir, Rohit ensure double podium finish

World leader and the best Javelin thrower of the season, Rumesh Pathirage continued his supreme form this year and won the Asian Games gold medal with a best throw of 88.55m while the Indian duo of Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav finished second and third to record a double podium finish for India with 85.72m and 84.35m.
This is the second major event gold medal for Pathirage who also won the Commonwealth Games gold.
India had won gold and silver at the 2023 Asian Games with Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena ensuring one and two finishes. While India couldn’t repeat the same, it was double podium nevertheless with Rohit and Yashvir winning their first Asian Games medals.
Yashvir recorded another personal best in a major final with 85.72m coming in his last attempt which also confirmed his silver medal. Earlier, he took the lead with a 82.56m throw and stayed on it till the second round.
In the third round, Rohit overtook him with a big throw of 84.56m after crossing 80m earlier in the second throw with 82.40m while Yashvir consistently crossed the 82m mark with 82.99m and 82.42m.
After Pathirage took the lead in the fourth round, the Indians were chasing the second and third spot.
In the fifth attempt, Yashvir overtook Rohit with 85.14m throw while Rohit stayed at bronze medal position.
Pathirage failed to handle the rainy conditions in the first throw and recorded a throw of 73.53m. He bounced back in the second throw with a throw of 83.34m but registered a foul throw in the third attempt. His fourth attempt of 88.33m was good enough for him to place at gold medal position. Later, in his sixth attempt, he recorded 88.55m to further solidify his lead.
Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem has been struggling the whole season and he started with 76.69m in his first attempt and then fouled in the second attempt. He recorded his season best in third attempt with 80.29m. His fourth, fifth, and sixth attempts were foul.
Despite two medals in the event, India’s wait for gold medal continues in the track and field.