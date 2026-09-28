Pathirage wins Asian Games gold as Yashvir, Rohit ensure double podium finish

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage, center, gold, India's Yashvir Singh, left, silver, and India's Rohit Yadav, bronze, pose after the men's javelin throw final, at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

World leader and the best Javelin thrower of the season, Rumesh Pathirage continued his supreme form this year and won the Asian Games gold medal with a best throw of 88.55m while the Indian duo of Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav finished second and third to record a double podium finish for India with 85.72m and 84.35m.

This is the second major event gold medal for Pathirage who also won the Commonwealth Games gold.

India had won gold and silver at the 2023 Asian Games with Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena ensuring one and two finishes. While India couldn’t repeat the same, it was double podium nevertheless with Rohit and Yashvir winning their first Asian Games medals.