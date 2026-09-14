Rumesh Pathirage registers another throw above 90m to win World Ultimate C’ships

He threw 91.09m in the final attempt to win yet another title while former World champion Anderson Peters of Grenada finished second with 86.18m and Julian Weber of Germany finished third with 85.89m.

By: Express News Service
3 min readUpdated: Sep 14, 2026 01:10 AM IST
Rumesh Pathirage, of Sri Lanka, reacts after an attempt in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, of Sri Lanka, reacts after an attempt in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Make us preferred source on Google

Sri Lankan Javelin thrower Rumesh Pathirage recorded another 90m+ throw to win the World Athletics Ultimate Championships on Sunday.

He threw 91.09m in the final attempt to win yet another title while former World champion Anderson Peters of Grenada finished second with 86.18m and Julian Weber of Germany finished third with 85.89m.

Pathirage is the most dominant Javelin thrower of the season winning 11 of his 12 competitions before heading to Budapest. Prior to winning the Diamond League Final, he had thrown a world-leading 92.62m in Rome and backed it up with a 92.07m victory in Zurich.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The Sri Lankan started poorly in Budapest with a throw of 75.89m in the first round while European champion Weber took the lead as his throw landed comfortably beyond the 80-metre line and was measured at 84.09m.

However, the German’s lead didn’t last long as the two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada threw 86.18m in round two. Weber came up with 85.89m in the second throw but remained at second while Pathirage improved to 85.69m.

Pathirage took lead in the third throw with 87.11m and booked his place for the final round with Peters, Weber and Keshorn Walcott being the other three.

Also Read | Rumesh Pathirage: Pacer turned thrower who defeated Neeraj Chopra in CWG final

At the World Ultimate Athletics Championships, the format has been changed where the top four athletes will throw in the final round after three throws.

Going first in the final round, Pathirage hurled the spear to 91.09m throw, recording his third 90+ throw of the season and confirming yet another title for himself.

Story continues below this ad

Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem finished fifth with a season best of 81.49m indicating an interesting upcoming Asian Games.

Pathirage has already won the Commonwealth Games title in Glasgow and will have his eyes set on another multi-sporting title at the Asian Games in Aichi Nagoya, Japan starting on September 19.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments