Rumesh Pathirage registers another throw above 90m to win World Ultimate C’ships

Sri Lankan Javelin thrower Rumesh Pathirage recorded another 90m+ throw to win the World Athletics Ultimate Championships on Sunday.
He threw 91.09m in the final attempt to win yet another title while former World champion Anderson Peters of Grenada finished second with 86.18m and Julian Weber of Germany finished third with 85.89m.
Pathirage is the most dominant Javelin thrower of the season winning 11 of his 12 competitions before heading to Budapest. Prior to winning the Diamond League Final, he had thrown a world-leading 92.62m in Rome and backed it up with a 92.07m victory in Zurich.
The Sri Lankan started poorly in Budapest with a throw of 75.89m in the first round while European champion Weber took the lead as his throw landed comfortably beyond the 80-metre line and was measured at 84.09m.
Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga strikes gold in Budapest 🇱🇰🥇
World No. 1 Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage clinched 1st place in the men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest, Hungary, with a stunning 91.09m throw.
A huge moment for Sri Lankan… pic.twitter.com/4kGfjNkx08
— Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) September 13, 2026
However, the German’s lead didn’t last long as the two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada threw 86.18m in round two. Weber came up with 85.89m in the second throw but remained at second while Pathirage improved to 85.69m.
Pathirage took lead in the third throw with 87.11m and booked his place for the final round with Peters, Weber and Keshorn Walcott being the other three.
At the World Ultimate Athletics Championships, the format has been changed where the top four athletes will throw in the final round after three throws.
Going first in the final round, Pathirage hurled the spear to 91.09m throw, recording his third 90+ throw of the season and confirming yet another title for himself.
Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem finished fifth with a season best of 81.49m indicating an interesting upcoming Asian Games.
Pathirage has already won the Commonwealth Games title in Glasgow and will have his eyes set on another multi-sporting title at the Asian Games in Aichi Nagoya, Japan starting on September 19.