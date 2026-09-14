Rumesh Pathirage registers another throw above 90m to win World Ultimate C’ships

Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, of Sri Lanka, reacts after an attempt in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Sri Lankan Javelin thrower Rumesh Pathirage recorded another 90m+ throw to win the World Athletics Ultimate Championships on Sunday.

He threw 91.09m in the final attempt to win yet another title while former World champion Anderson Peters of Grenada finished second with 86.18m and Julian Weber of Germany finished third with 85.89m.

Pathirage is the most dominant Javelin thrower of the season winning 11 of his 12 competitions before heading to Budapest. Prior to winning the Diamond League Final, he had thrown a world-leading 92.62m in Rome and backed it up with a 92.07m victory in Zurich.

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The Sri Lankan started poorly in Budapest with a throw of 75.89m in the first round while European champion Weber took the lead as his throw landed comfortably beyond the 80-metre line and was measured at 84.09m.