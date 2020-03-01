Take 5: ‘Rs 200 is less… In South India, roti costs Rs 30, dosa Rs 50-60’

‘Athletes should get allowance during training days too.’ Express ‘Athletes should get allowance during training days too.’ Express

Gagan, 17,

Two-Time Khelo India Medallist from Panchkula

On February 17, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar approved a proposal to hike diet allowance for sportspersons participating in state-level school sports competitions from Rs 125 to Rs 200 per day, and for national-level competitions from Rs 200 to Rs 250. Pointing out that the state, in spite of its small size, ranked second in the last two editions of the Khelo-India Youth Games, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said that the allowance was increased to provide a nutritious diet to players.

1. Have you heard about the increase in allowance?

I got to know about it earlier this month during a felicitation ceremony in Panchkula. Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh was present there, and he spoke about the state government’s plans to increase the diet allowance for sportspersons.

2. How will the increased allowance help athletes?

I think it’s a good step. Even when we travelled within the state for competitions, the Rs 125 allowance for diet was very less, irrespective of the sport. My father, who has a sugarcane juice cart in Panchkula, sells a small glass of juice for Rs 10 and a large glass for Rs 20. Apart from juice and the regular diet, athletes need milk, protein bars and supplements during competitions. Even Rs 200 is less, but any increase is welcome.

3. How do athletes get the allowance?

The allowance is given to the district official or, in case of schools, to the PT teacher. They buy food for every player. It’s same for national competitions. But sometimes, one meal costs more than Rs 50 or even close to Rs 100 at restaurants. Milk, fruits and other food products are also accounted for in this allowance. In cities in South India, a roti costs more than Rs 30, and even a plate of masala dosa is priced at Rs 50-60.

4. Do you have other demands?

For a player, diet is more important on non-competitions days, and so players should be given diet allowance when they are training too. While on competition days, we run only once, on training days, we run four or five times. Winning a medal is a result of good training, but players tend to get support only after they win international medals. Also, cash awards accompanying medals should be processed faster.

5. How much do you spend on your diet during training?

It has decreased now as my father is not being allowed to park his juice cart outside a cinema hall after an anti-encroachment drive in Panchkula. Earlier, he used to earn Rs 500 per day but now he earns only Rs 300. While I eat food at home, more than Rs 200 is spent on juice and curd (twice in the day), protein bar (once in the day), apart from protein-rich items such as paneer.

