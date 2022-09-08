‘Rohit Sharma is shouting on the field. He has to sharpen his captaincy’: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has said India’s early exit from the Asia Cup could be a wake-up call for the Indians ahead of T20 World Cup and the Rohit Sharma-led team can set the house in order before the marquee tournament which starts from October 23 in Australia. India will open their campaign against Pakistan on October 23.

Pointing out loopholes in Rohit’s leadership and uncertainty in the Indian camp, Akhtar in his Youtube channel video said, “Rohit Sharma looks very uncomfortable; he is seen shouting on the field. India brought in Ashwin and dropped Bishnoi, which shows there is uncertainty in the camp. This is a really good wake-up call for India, coming before the World Cup.”

India’s two consecutive losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively derailed India’s Asia Cup campaign. While Pakistan’s win over Afghanistan on Wednesday also ended India’s slim chances to reach next Sunday’s final.

Akhtar, who recently got his knee surgery done, also said he expected it would be India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup final and he was all set to fly to Dubai and watch it from the stands.

However, Akhtar believes it’s the right time for team India to find out their playing XI for the T20 World Cup.”I do not think India played very poorly; they did not play well, that is a fact, but there is a rise after every fall, and this fall might help them in the World Cup. India should not be disheartened, but they should learn from this. They should find their final playing XI. Rohit Sharma has to sharpen up his captaincy as well,” he added.