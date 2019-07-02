Rohit Sharma first Indian to reach 1000-run mark in 2019

Indian opener Rohit Sharma is having an exceptional form in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019. Prior to India vs Bangladesh match on Tuesdays, Rohit has already amassed 440 runs in 6 innings he has played in the World Cup so far with three tons. And when he walked into the middle against Bangladesh on Tuesday, with just 4 runs from his willow he completed 1000 runs in 2019. By doing so, Rohit Sharma is the only Indian batsman to reach 1000-run mark in this short span.

Rohit Sharma has completed 1000 runs in his 20th innings. He has become the 3rd player after Aaron Finch (1138) and Usman Khawaja (1067) to reach 1000 ODI runs in 2019. Rohit has hit four centuries and five half-centuries in last 19 matches and accumulated 996 runs with an average of 55.33. 140-run innings against Pakistan at Manchester on 16 June has been his highest knock this year. While he had opened his World Cup campaign with an unbeaten 122 against South Africa on 5 June. Rohit also hit his third ton of the World Cup 2019 against England on 30 June but it went in vain as India lost the match by 31 runs.

The Indian opener has been consistent with the bat since 2017. He amassed 1293 runs with an average of 73.8 in 2017. While in 2018 he scored 1030 runs with an average of 73.6 and now even in 2019 he has reached 1000-run marks with an average of over 56.3. His innings against Bangladesh on Tuesday is yet to be included in his tally. If he maintains this average by end of the year, he will become the first player to hit 1000+ runs at an average of above 55 in three back-to-back years.

