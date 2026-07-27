Rishikanta Singh used to wash dishes for Rs 150. Now, he has a CWG silver medal

Before Rishikanta Singh scripted history by becoming the first male weightlifter from Manipur to win a Commonwealth Games silver medal, he used to work at a roadside dhaba to make ends meet, and train whilst eating one meal a day.

Written by: Nitin Sharma
5 min readUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 12:54 PM IST
Rishikanta's path from the quaint Imphal village to the Commonwealth Games podium began almost by chance. (PTI Photo)Rishikanta's path from the quaint Imphal village to the Commonwealth Games podium began almost by chance. (PTI Photo)
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On Sunday night, when Rishikanta Singh Chanambam walked into the dining hall at the Indian contingent’s accommodation in Glasgow with a Commonwealth Games medal, he was not basking in the glory of the silver medal he won, courtesy of his 264kg lift in men’s 60kg weightlifting. Instead, looking at the kitchen staff of the Glasgow games, his mind recollected fragments of an 11-year-old kid. A child who used to earn Rs 150 a day while working at a roadside dhaba near the Ngaihaktang Makha Maning Leikai village in Imphal, Manipur.

Rishikanta grew up washing utensils, carrying buckets of water and spending his evenings at construction sites — just so that his family could have food on their plates. Hours after his achievement, the Indian Navy Petty Officer found himself reliving the months that shaped him.

“Before I got into sports as a teenager, I worked as a helper at a local dhaba, washing utensils and carrying water apart from working at construction sites to earn extra money for the family. My father, Irabot Singh Chanambam, worked as a taxi driver, and things were so bad that we could afford only one meal a day. I remember eating rice or wheat flour balls without any vegetables, which my mother, Chandrajini Devi Chanambam, used to make. For over three months, I worked for Rs 150 per day to support my family. And today, as I was having dinner with the silver medal still in my pocket and seeing the kitchen staff work, I was reminded of all those days. This medal is for people like me, who have had no support and had to share the burden of their family,” shared an emotional Rishikanta while speaking to The Indian Express from Glasgow.

ALSO READ | Mirabai Chanu wins CWG gold: How lifter’s relationship with the Games evolved

The path from the quaint Imphal village to the Commonwealth Games podium began almost by chance.

At a village fair, a sports teacher noticed the wiry youngster. Then 12, Rishikanta, who mostly played football, appeared for trials at the SAI academy at Khuman Lampak Stadium. He was shortlisted for both boxing and weightlifting before then coach S Brojendra Singh — current secretary of the Manipur Weightlifting Association — made the final call.

“When Rishikanta came to the trials, he was very thin, but his muscles were very strong. I could see the willpower in his eyes, and he took up weightlifting with natural ease,” remembers coach Singh.

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The stadium, which had nurtured champions such as Mirabai Chanu, also gave Rishikanta something he had never taken for granted — regular meals. “Training at the sports complex meant that I did not have to worry about meal time during the time of training. I would visit the local sports shops to get the local shoes and belts modified with stuff from discarded belts or shoes,” shared Rishikanta.

Rishikanta Singh in action. (PTI Photo) Rishikanta Singh in action. (PTI Photo)

New lease of life

After turning 18, Rishikanta stepped away from the sport for nearly a year. With the family still battling financial hardship and no job or financial security in sight, he stayed home, convinced his weightlifting journey had ended.

“I was demotivated. My family would talk about all the hardships and how those who could afford it could not win medals, and we did not have any idea about a job through sports. It was when the then Manipur Weightlifting Association secretary, Sunil Elangbam, called me and asked me about my training. I told him that I had left weightlifting due to my family’s financial condition and that I was not eligible for the SAI Academy. Sunil sir told me about the newly opened Weightlifting Centre of Excellence in Takyel in Imphal, and I gave the trials and was selected for that. It was like a new life for me,” remembers the weightlifter.

The second chance transformed his career.

Rishikanta became national champion in the men’s 55kg category in 2019 before winning gold at the Commonwealth Championships in Samoa later that year. The same season also brought him financial security through a job with the Indian Navy.

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On Sunday, Rishikanta became the first male weightlifter from Manipur to win a medal in the Commonwealth Games. He knows how he is going to celebrate the medal. “I will hand this medal to my parents and my brothers and sisters who always believed in me. When I started earning, I also made a point to help youngsters in whatever way I could so that anybody can become like me. And I plan to do it this time too.”

There is, however, one phone call he wants to make before anything else.

“When I worked at the dhaba, I had a friend who has now shifted to Guwahati. I will call him and tell him about this medal. I also hope that the dhaba owner will tell his customers that a Commonwealth Games medallist once washed dishes in his kitchen.”

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Nitin Sharma
Nitin Sharma
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Nitin Sharma is an Assistant Editor with the sports team of The Indian Express. Based out of Chandigarh, Nitin works with the print sports desk while also breaking news stories for the online sports team. A Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award recipient for the year 2017 for his story ‘Harmans of Moga’, Nitin has also been a three-time recipient of the UNFPA-supported Laadli Media Awards for Gender Sensitivity for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively. His latest Laadli Award, in November 2025, came for an article on Deepthi Jeevanji, who won India’s first gold medal at the World Athletics Para Championship and was taunted for her unusual features as a child. Nitin mainly covers Olympics sports disciplines with his main interests in shooting, boxing, wrestling, athletics and much more. The last 17 years with The Indian Express has seen him unearthing stories across India from as far as Andaman and Nicobar to the North East. Nitin also covers cricket apart from women’s cricket with a keen interest. Nitin has covered events like the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2017 AIBA World Youth Boxing Championships. An alumnus of School of Communication Studies, Panjab University, from where he completed his Masters in Mass Communications degree, Nitin has been an avid quizzer too. A Guru Nanak Dev University Colour holder, Nitin’s interest in quizzing began in the town of Talwara Township, a small town near the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border. When not reporting, Nitin's interests lie in discovering new treks in the mountains or spending time near the river Beas at his hometown. ... Read More

 

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