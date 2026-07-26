Rishikanta Singh Chanambam wins silver; India’s second medal at Glasgow CWG

Rishikanta Singh Chanambam won India’s second medal, a silver, at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. The weightlifter heaved a Commonwealth Games record of 121kg in snatch, before lifting 143kg in the clean and jerk to finish second in the men’s 60kg event at the SEC Armadillo.
Rishikanta was joined at the top by Malaysia’s Mohamad Aniq Bin Kasdan, who also lifted 121kg in the snatch. Rishikanta had lifted 143kg in his first clean and jerk attempt, but failed his subsequent lifts of 148kg and 151kg. Bin Kasdan set a Games record with a total weight of 273 kg (121 in snatch) and (152 in clean and jerk).
Kenya’s Joshua Amunga Mboya claimed the bronze medal with a total lift of 260kg (115kg+145kg), edging out Sri Lanka’s SDSS Wiriduwagle, who managed 244kg (109kg+135kg).
Rishikanta hails from Ngairangbam Makha Maning Leikai, Imphal West, Manipur.
Rishikanta began his weightlifting journey at the National Sports Academy, Khuman Lampak, Imphal, before training at the Army Sports Institute, Pune, and the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala.
He later received advanced training at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Bulgaria. Representing the Indian Army and India at international competitions, Rishikanta has established himself as one of the country’s leading weightlifters through consistent performances at national and international events.
Rishikanta also debuted in CWG 2022 in Men’s 55kg and now returns to CWG 2026 in Men’s 60kg as reigning champion in his weight class.
Rishikanta’s past record