Rishikanta Singh Chanambam wins silver; India’s second medal at Glasgow CWG

India's Rishikanta Singh, centre, with Canada's Antonin Lanoue, left, and Malaysia's Aniq Kasdan after the men's 60 kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow. (PTI Photo)

Rishikanta Singh Chanambam won India’s second medal, a silver, at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. The weightlifter heaved a Commonwealth Games record of 121kg in snatch, before lifting 143kg in the clean and jerk to finish second in the men’s 60kg event at the SEC Armadillo.

Rishikanta was joined at the top by Malaysia’s Mohamad Aniq Bin Kasdan, who also lifted 121kg in the snatch. Rishikanta had lifted 143kg in his first clean and jerk attempt, but failed his subsequent lifts of 148kg and 151kg. Bin Kasdan set a Games record with a total weight of 273 kg (121 in snatch) and (152 in clean and jerk).