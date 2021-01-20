Kiren Rijiju inaugurates kho-kho coaching camp aimed at picking best players

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday inaugurated a kho-kho national coaching camp to pick the best players through a scientific evaluation programme.

Kho-Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and Ultimate Kho-Kho (UKK) introduced a High Performance Assessment and Scientific Analysis and Evaluation Programme called ”Rise in Sports Excellence” for the first time in the country, a release said.

“I have always believed sports science is the future. To make India a sporting powerhouse, each sport needs to be developed, especially indigenous sports like Kho Kho which is a speed-reliant sport,” Rijiju said.

“The federation and Ultimate Kho Kho have done a commendable job in putting together such an exhaustive plan in such a short time. Indian sports need the backing of corporates,” he added.

During the 30-day camp, 138 players, including 18 women, from across the country will be monitored by and analysed by vastly experienced experts at Manav Rachna Sports Science Centre in Faridabad and SGT University in Gurugram.

The findings and parameters ranging from sports physiotherapy, rehabilitation, injury management, biomechanics, biokinetics, sports performance analysis, nutritional guidance and posture corrections will be put into action.

“This camp will be a milestone for Sports Science and Technology in developing our players in many ways. Our motive will be to create a large pool of players who can be developed into world-beaters and ready for the upcoming challenges,” KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal said.

Indian Olympic Association Secretary General Rajeev Mehta, Olympic medallists Abhinav Bindra and Sushil Kumar, India pacer Mohammed Shami and former India cricketer Suresh Raina were also present at the event.