‘Ridiculous shot’, Yuvraj Singh stunned by Ben Stokes reverse-sweep six

Ben Stokes powered England to put 337 on board, but the eye-catching moment of his innings was a reverse slog-sweep six to Yuzvendra Chahal in the 40th over.

Ben Stokes six
Ben Stokes six stuns with his reverse slog sweep off Chahal’s ball.

Batting first England set the Edgbaston stadium on fire with their brilliant shot selection and slogging all through 50 overs against India on Sunday. The opening pair of England, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow made Indian bowlers life tough with their 160-run stand in the first 22 overs and then Bairstow’s ton added to Indian bowlers woes.

After a little stutter in the middle with quick dismissals of Bairstow and England captain, Eoin Morgan, came the in-form Ben Stokes. On the fourth ball of the 40th over, Stokes played an exceptionally brilliant shot off Yuzvendra Chahal’s ball to six.

The technique with which the left-handed batsman manouevred his reverse sweep over deep point turned heads in the ground. Stokes completely turned himself around and scooped it high into the crowd. With minimal roles of Joe Root and Joss Buttler, Ben Stokes powered England to set a total of 337 with an exceptional 79-run knock off 54 balls.

Moments later, 2011 World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh tweeted saying expressing his disbelief about Stokes’ shot. He went on to express his opinion about the pitch and raised a question of whether India can contain the hosts in the death overs.

India need to chase a World Cup record target of 338 to keep their unbeaten run intact.

