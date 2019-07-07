Retirement: Best wishes pour in for Proteas allrounder JP Duminy and leggie Imran Tahir

Toggle Menu
The Proteas ended their World Cup campaign on a high and a fitting tribute to two of their retiring stalwarts. Allrounder JP Duminy and spinner Imran Tahir ended their One-day International careers.

Imran Tahir and JP Duminy played the last ODI match of the career against Australia on Saturday.

South Africa defeated the mighty Australia in the last league match of the Cricket World Cup on Saturday. The Proteas ended their World Cup campaign on a high and a fitting tribute to two of their retiring stalwarts. JP Duminy and spinner Imran Tahir ended their One-day International careers at Old Trafford on Saturday. In their last ODI appearance, Tahir took scalp of Australia captain Aaron Finch, while all-rounder Duminy contributed with 14 runs in South Africa’s famous win in Manchester.

Addressing media at Old Trafford, though, Duminy revealed that he had settled on the decision to completely stop all international cricket in the build-up to the Australia game. “I’ve been considering it for the last couple of months and I’ve made the decision that this will be the last,” he said. “I went into the game with the guys knowing that this would be my last one.

Imran Tahir, 40, concluded his ODI career with 173 wickets in 107 matches with a best figures of 7/45. Pakistan-born Tahir had made his debut for South Africa against West Indies in New Delhi during the 2011 World Cup. JP Duminy, on the other hand, scored 5117 runs in 199 ODI matches at a strike-rate of 84.58. The off-spinner also claimed 69 ODI wickets with a career-best spell of 4/16.

Best wishes pouring in:

