Retirement: Best wishes pour in for Proteas allrounder JP Duminy and leggie Imran Tahir

South Africa defeated the mighty Australia in the last league match of the Cricket World Cup on Saturday. The Proteas ended their World Cup campaign on a high and a fitting tribute to two of their retiring stalwarts. JP Duminy and spinner Imran Tahir ended their One-day International careers at Old Trafford on Saturday. In their last ODI appearance, Tahir took scalp of Australia captain Aaron Finch, while all-rounder Duminy contributed with 14 runs in South Africa’s famous win in Manchester.

As one reflect on what has been all I can say is THANK YOU. Thank you Lord for the Blessings afforded for so many years. To my family, friends, teammates, coaches and supporters all over the world, thank you for the luv and support. Much luv and peace to all, Here’s to the next💪 pic.twitter.com/HFmkUMa3HH — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) July 7, 2019

Addressing media at Old Trafford, though, Duminy revealed that he had settled on the decision to completely stop all international cricket in the build-up to the Australia game. “I’ve been considering it for the last couple of months and I’ve made the decision that this will be the last,” he said. “I went into the game with the guys knowing that this would be my last one.

Imran Tahir, 40, concluded his ODI career with 173 wickets in 107 matches with a best figures of 7/45. Pakistan-born Tahir had made his debut for South Africa against West Indies in New Delhi during the 2011 World Cup. JP Duminy, on the other hand, scored 5117 runs in 199 ODI matches at a strike-rate of 84.58. The off-spinner also claimed 69 ODI wickets with a career-best spell of 4/16.

Quite an emotional moment that I will be stepping on to the field one last time for an odi for @OfficialCSA wholeheartedly thanking everyone who stood with me during my entire career and special thanks for @OfficialCSA to make my dream a reality.Will give it all I have tomm — Imran Tahir (@ImranTahirSA) July 5, 2019

Best wishes pouring in:

Lovely moments of sportsmanship as Duminy and Tahir lead South Africa off the field, for the last time in ODIs. #CWC19 | #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/WKvQn0IYTe — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 6, 2019

JP Duminy and Imran Tahir share what they are going to miss the most about ODI cricket! #ProteaFire | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/lOyHV3QNmp — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 6, 2019

Congratulations @ImranTahirSA for letting us enjoy your skills. You were a breath of fresh air to our game and hopefully you will keep bringing that to franchise cricket around the world. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 6, 2019

I don’t know what to say. It’s his last too. #ImranTahir

Well, apart from his splendid bowling, I’ll obviously miss his celebration style. Iconic forever. Thank you, Tahir! ❤️@ImranTahirSA pic.twitter.com/01VQOsldda — Stark Rogers (@13_arunima) July 6, 2019