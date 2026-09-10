India-Afghanistan September 13 T20I match in Delhi to go ahead: DDCA

Indian team players celebrate after the team won the third T20 cricket match against Afghanistan in a super over, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)

The India-Afghanistan T20 match in Delhi on September 13 will go ahead as scheduled, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) said on Thursday. Earlier, the Delhi Traffic Police had asked the cricket body to consider rescheduling the match citing security and traffic arrangements for the BRICS Summit.

“India–Afghanistan 1st T20I on 13 September at Arun Jaitley Stadium will go ahead as scheduled. Following a meeting with Delhi Traffic Police, DDCA has been assured of all necessary support and arrangements. No postponement,” it wrote in a post on X.

The Capital is hosting the BRICS Summit from September 11 to 13.

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In a letter to the DDCA Secretary dated September 9, the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (Central Range), had said a large number of foreign delegates, dignitaries and VVIPs are expected to visit Delhi. “The Summit requires extensive traffic arrangements, including VVIP/VIP route regulation, traffic diversions, route clearance and deployment of personnel for smooth and uninterrupted movement of foreign delegates and associated vehicles.”