Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Republic Day 2022: From Neeraj Chopra to Virat Kohli, sports fraternity extend wishes

Sportstars greeted the people of India on the occasion of the country's 73rd Republic Day.

By: Sports Desk |
January 26, 2022 1:24:05 pm
Republic Day 2022India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day.

India is observing its 73rd Republic Day, the day its constitution came into force. On the historic occasion, members of the sports fraternity took to social media to extend their wishes to fellow citizens on the occasion.

Even WWE superstars including the likes of Jinder Mahal, Bobby Lashley and Becky Lynch shared their wishes for India-

Meanwhile, the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath this year saw the “grandest and largest” flypast ever with the participation of 75 aircraft to mark the ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations.

The flypast concluded with 17 Jaguar fighter aircraft flying in the ‘Amrit’ formation to commemorate the 75 years of Independence.

This year the viewers could also see the cockpit of the aircraft on the screens at the parade venue as well as during the broadcast.

The flypast included Tangail formation which saw one Dakota and two Dornier flying in Vic formation. This was a tribute to the Tangail airdrop operations of the 1971 War.

There was also a Meghna formation of 1 Chinook and four Mi-17s.

The flypast began with the ‘Dhwaj’ formation with four Mi-17 aircraft, followed by ‘Rudra’ and ‘Rahat’ formations with four and five Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), respectively.

Among the other aircraft that displayed their might at the parade are Rafale, Indian Navy’s MiG29K, P-8I surveillance aircraft and Jaguar fighter jets.

(With PTI inputs)

