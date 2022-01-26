Republic Day 2022: From Neeraj Chopra to Virat Kohli, sports fraternity extend wishes

India is observing its 73rd Republic Day, the day its constitution came into force. On the historic occasion, members of the sports fraternity took to social media to extend their wishes to fellow citizens on the occasion.

मेरे सभी देशवासियों को #गणतंत्रदिवस के अवसर पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं । 🇮🇳 Wishing all of you a very Happy #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/MQOsIl17Wy — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 26, 2022

Happy Republic Day to all. Proud to be an Indian. 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 26, 2022

Happy Republic Day! Let us all take a moment to honour the sacrifices made by our countrymen. Remember that united we can overcome any battle. 🇮🇳 #JaiHind #VandeMateram pic.twitter.com/pFEt9qC1Tl — Hima (mon jai) (@HimaDas8) January 26, 2022

After laying down countless lives, we got the rights to protect each life! Cherish it! Happy #RepublicDay🇮🇳 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 26, 2022

Greetings to every Indian on the occasion of our 73rd #RepublicDay. Our diversity is our beauty and I wish everyone peace, good health and happiness. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/6pedL3jnwc — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 26, 2022

Wishing a very happy 73rd #RepublicDay. Never forget the heroes who sacrificed their lives to bring this glorious day to India. Let’s pledge to build a better future for all. @IrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/v3iqjfDH3T — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) January 26, 2022

May the sun in his course visit no land more free, more happy, more lovely, more prosperous than our own Bharat.

Jai Hind 🙏🏼#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/vdgzIRafZJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 26, 2022

Even WWE superstars including the likes of Jinder Mahal, Bobby Lashley and Becky Lynch shared their wishes for India-

Meanwhile, the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath this year saw the “grandest and largest” flypast ever with the participation of 75 aircraft to mark the ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations.

The flypast concluded with 17 Jaguar fighter aircraft flying in the ‘Amrit’ formation to commemorate the 75 years of Independence.

This year the viewers could also see the cockpit of the aircraft on the screens at the parade venue as well as during the broadcast.

The flypast included Tangail formation which saw one Dakota and two Dornier flying in Vic formation. This was a tribute to the Tangail airdrop operations of the 1971 War.

There was also a Meghna formation of 1 Chinook and four Mi-17s.

The flypast began with the ‘Dhwaj’ formation with four Mi-17 aircraft, followed by ‘Rudra’ and ‘Rahat’ formations with four and five Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), respectively.

Among the other aircraft that displayed their might at the parade are Rafale, Indian Navy’s MiG29K, P-8I surveillance aircraft and Jaguar fighter jets.

(With PTI inputs)