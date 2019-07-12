Rashid Khan appointed as Afghanistan captain in all formats after horrible World Cup show

Afghanistan’s star leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been appointed the captain of their cricket team in all formats on Friday (July 12). Asghar Afghan, who was sacked as captain ahead of the World Cup, will be Rashid’s deputy.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had made drastic changes leading up to the World Cup, when they sacked Asghar Afghan as captain in all format, and replaced him with Gulbadin Naib (ODIs), Rashid (T20Is) and Rahmat Shah (Tests). At the conclusion of the 2019 World Cup, ACB have made another change now, giving the reigns of all the formats to the leggie.

Afghanistan had a horrible 2019 World Cup, losing all their nine games to finish at the bottom of the table. Naib endured an ordinary campaign, giving away runs at more than 6.39. He scored runs at 21.5 and more importantly lacked the tactical nous to give the side a boost.

Under Naib’s predecessor – Afghan – Afghanistan posted 31 wins in ODIs and they also registered 37 victories in 46 T20Is. He also led his country to their maiden Test win against Ireland this year. Afghan has been a regular member of the side since 2009 and has notched up 2013 and 1056 runs in ODIs and T20Is.

That drastic move of removing Afghan right before the World Cup wasn’t welcomed by several players as they took to Twitter to make their disappointment clear. Afghanistan’s campaign was riddled with controversies as Afghan wasn’t included in the playing XI in most of the fixtures. Mohammad Shahzad was allegedly sent home despite being fit while Aftam Alam was excluded in the middle of the campaign because of disciplinary issues.

Rashid will lead the side in a one-off Test against Bangladesh in September, a tri-series involving Bangladesh and Zimbabwe before a full home series against West Indies – including three T20Is, three ODIs and a one-off Test – in India between November 5 and December 1.