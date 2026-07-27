Raja Muthupandi wins silver in 65kg weighlifting, India’s fourth medal at CWG 2026

Raja Muthupandi won India’s fourth medal of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, and second in weightlifting, by winning silver in men’s 65kg late on the fourth day in Glasgow. Muthupandi had a best lift of 126kg in snatch and 160kg in clean and jerk. His total lift was 286kg. Malaysia’s Aznil Bidin won gold with a Games record lift of 299kg while Papua New Guinea’s Morea Baru won bronze with 282kg.

It is India’s third medal in weightlifting and fourth overall at Glasgow 2026. Rishikanta Singh had won silver earlier in the day in men’s 60kg while Mirabai Chanu later won an incredible third consecutive CWG gold in women’s 48kg. The medal marks a remarkable turnaround for Muthupandi, who has dealt with a host of injury and health setbacks in recent years. He secured a flight to Glasgow by winning the national title and setting a new national record.