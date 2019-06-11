World Cup 2019: All you want to know about the rules for rain

The weather in England is playing spoilsport in the ongoing ICC World Cup. Three full matches have so far been washed out due to rain, the latest being the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh clash that was called off without a ball being bowled. To cricket fans’ further disappointment, upcoming matches, including Australia vs Pakistan, India vs New Zealand and even India vs Pakistan, are also under rain threat.

Now when the rain is ruling the roost in the World Cup, teams are busy making calculations in the point tally and their future course of action in the marquee event. Let’s have a look at the rule book, what does it say about the rules related to rain during the play.

When can a match be abandoned?

Matches are abandoned in the worst case scenario. The rain can delay World Cup matches for approximately eight hours. This much time is allocated to each ODI match from the official start time. If conditions improve within ‘game time’, then play can continue. For example, most World Cup matches are scheduled to start at 10:30 am and finish by 6:30 pm. If it starts raining in the middle, the umpires can wait till 6:30 pm before taking the final call. If the approximate eight hours expire or if conditions have no chance of improvement, matches will be abandoned.

Unfortunately, Bangladesh’s #CWC19 fixture against Sri Lanka has been called off due to the inclement weather. The points have been shared. pic.twitter.com/GHqKa0Hm48 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 11 June 2019

Are there Reserve Days?

Due to the tightly-scheduled nature of the competition and no certainty on the weather condition, ICC has not kept reserve day for group fixtures. If the match in the group stage is called off before the second innings or before a ball is bowled, it will be considered a draw. If the match is abandoned during the second innings, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method will be applied.

Reserve days are only for semi-finals and the finals. If a match is interrupted, it will continue on the reserve day, and not start afresh. In the group stage, extra time is allotted. A match can go on for 75 minutes past the scheduled close of play. In some cases, the match referee could extend play by a further hour beyond that. If a semi-final is washed out, the team that was ranked higher during the league stage qualifies for the final. If the reserve day for the ICC CWC 2019 finals is also washed out, the two finalists share the trophy.

When is Super Over applied?

Normally, Super Over is applied in T20Is to decide the winner in case a match ends in a tie. However, Super Over has been introduced in the ICC World Cup to decide the winner of a rain-affected match in the semi-final or final stage. It is subject to weather conditions, the Super Over will take place on the scheduled day of the match (or reserve day if it is utilised for the semi-finals or final) at a time to be determined by the ICC Match Referee. In normal circumstances, it shall commence 10 minutes after the conclusion of the match. Each team shall be allowed to have one player review during the Super Over.