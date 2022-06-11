scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Must Read

Rahul Srivatshav becomes India’s 74th Grandmaster

Srivatshav had already secured five GM norms and achieved the title when he crossed the rating threshold of 2500 on Friday.

By: PTI |
Updated: June 11, 2022 5:48:10 pm
The 19-year old player reached the 2500 Elo live rating mark after drawing his 8th round game against Grandmaster Levan Pantsulaia in the Cattolica event.(Representational Image)

Rahul Srivatshav P of Telangana has become India’s 74th Grandmaster, achieving the title after breaking the 2500 (Elo points) barrier in live FIDE ratings during the 9th Cattolica Chess Festival 2022 in Italy. The 19-year-old player reached the 2500 Elo live rating mark after drawing his 8th round game against Grandmaster Levan Pantsulaia in the Cattolica event.

His current Elo rating is 2468. Srivatshav had already secured five GM norms and achieved the title when he crossed the rating threshold of 2500 on Friday. To become a GM, a player has to secure three GM norms and cross the live rating of 2500 Elo points.

“India one more step closer to getting 100 Grandmasters! Meet our newest addition to the elite club, 19-year-old Rahul Srivatshav from Telangana, India’s 74th Grandmaster! A big congratulations to Rahul, his coach and family!,” All India Chess Federation president Sanjay Kapoor tweeted on Saturday.

Best of Express Premium
Gather Network wants to disrupt the ad-led business model of websites; he...Premium
Gather Network wants to disrupt the ad-led business model of websites; he...
Explained: What is the environment index, and why has India questioned it?Premium
Explained: What is the environment index, and why has India questioned it?
What India must do to protect its ties with the Islamic worldPremium
What India must do to protect its ties with the Islamic world
What IPEF offers India: Opportunities, tough negotiationsPremium
What IPEF offers India: Opportunities, tough negotiations
More Premium Stories >>

Bharath Subramaniyam had become the country’s 73rd GM in January. The legendary Viswanathan Anand is India’s first GM, which he became way back in 1988.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Proteas defeat the hosts, win by 7 wickets
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 11: Latest News