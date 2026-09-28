India lose shooting medal at Asian Games in bizarre fashion

India’s poor luck at the Asian Games continued on Monday; this time, the shooting contingent faced the brunt of a missed team event in the Women’s 25m pistol event in Nagoya on Monday.

After a disappointing pistol campaign that has seen only one medal – a mixed team gold in the 10m air pistol event – the morning looked primed for an upturn in fortunes.

Instead, what followed was a heavily contested moment that was a prelude to drama in a final that delivered its own twists and turns.

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In her first series of the rapid event, Indian shooter Rahi Sarnobat, a former Asian Games gold medallist in the women’s 25m pistol, missed her shot. Judges at the range concluded she hit the frame of her target and had gained no points.