PV Sindhu to be Team India Flagbearer at the CWG 2022 opening ceremony

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have announced two-time Olympic medal winning shuttler PV Sindhu as the Team India Flagbearer at the 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham.

“It’s with great pleasure that we announce PV Sindhu as the Flagbearer for Team India,” said IOA Acting President, Anil Khanna in a press release by the association.

Alongside Sindhu, silver and bronze medal winners from the Tokyo Olympics, Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting) and Lovlina Borgohain (boxing) were shortlisted for the role after Neeraj Chopra pulled out from the Games due to injury.

“The other two athletes, Ms Chanu and Ms Borgohain, were immensely deserving, too, but we went ahead with Ms Sindhu because she is a two-time Olympic medallist,” Khanna said.

“The 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games has the largest contingent of female athletes in the history of the Games, so the IOA sensed fit that we spotlight our commitment to gender equity, in adherence to the spirit of the Olympic Charter, by shortlisting three women athletes for the prestigious role of Team India’s Flagbearer at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. We hope that watching Ms Sindhu lead Team India with the Indian flag in her hand at the Opening Ceremony will inspire millions of girls in India to take up sports.”

In addition, it was also announced that a maximum of 164 participants from the Indian contingent can take part in the opening ceremony parade scheduled for Thursday, July 28.

“The count of 164 will include athletes and team officials,” said Rajesh Bhandari Team India Chef de Mission at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. ” The final list will be drawn up by this evening, gauging the availability of the athletes.”

