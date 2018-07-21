Punjab’s Badgujar, Batth claim U-18 titles

Punjab youngster Ameek Kiran Batth plays a forehand against top seed Harleen Kaur in the final of the girls’ U-18 category in the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament at CLTA Stadium . (Express photo/Kamleshwar Singh) Punjab youngster Ameek Kiran Batth plays a forehand against top seed Harleen Kaur in the final of the girls’ U-18 category in the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament at CLTA Stadium . (Express photo/Kamleshwar Singh)

It was a day of upsets as CLTA trainee Naresh Badgujar and Ameek Kiran Batth of Punjab scored win over their higher ranked opponents in the boys and girls’ singles U-18 categories respectively on the concluding day of the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament played at CLTA Tennis Stadium. In the boys’ U-18 final, third seed Badgujar scored a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win over top seed Krishan Hooda while Batth claimed the girls’ U-18 title with a 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-4 win over top seed Harleen Kaur of Punjab.

It was a challenging boys’ U-18 final for top seed Krishan Hooda of CLTA. The top seed did not look at ease against Badgujar as he lost the opening set 3-6. The second set saw Hooda staging a comeback and the youngster won the set 6-4 to restore parity in the match.

With the match poised at 1-1, both the players matched each other in the third and final set. Both the players held their serve till the eighth game before Badgujar broke Hooda in the ninth game to take a 5-4 lead. Badgujar won the set 6-4 to claim the title. Earlier in the tournament, Badgujar booked his place in the final with an easy 6-1, 6-2 win over Sarabjot Singh of Punjab. In the other semi-final, Hooda had scored a 6-1, 6-2 win over fourth seed Akhilendran Indrabalan of Karnataka to book his spot in the final.

In the girls’ U-18 final, seventh seed Batth ended the challenge of top seed Harleen Kaur of CLTA with a 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-4 win. Batth, who had scored a 6-3, 6-1 win over third seed Princy Panchal in the semi-final, made a confident start in the final and won the opening set 6-2.

The second set saw both the players matching each other before Kaur won the tie-break 7-4 to win the set 7-6. The third set saw Baath playing with control and the Punjab youngster pocketed the set 6-4 to emerge as the winner.

In the girls’ U-14 final, second seed Suryanshi Tanwar of Haryana scored a 6-0, 6-3 win over top seed Mahi Tyagi of Delhi to claim the title. Playing with control, Tanwar claimed the opening set 6-0 before winning the second set 6-3 to claim the title.

In the boys’ U-14 final, qualifier Arhaan Pahwa of Chandigarh got a walkover from Sukhpreet Singh Jhoje of Punjab to win the title. Rajan Kashyap, patron-in-chief, CLTA, gave away the prizes to the players.

