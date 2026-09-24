Pune to host 2032 UCI cycling Road World Championships

Pune’s successful bid built on the positive track record of the first edition of Bajaj Pune Grand Tour in January 2026. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

After successfully hosting the most basic Level UCI road cycling event successfully earlier in the year, where Pune crowds lined the route in thousands, the Indian city has been awarded the right to host the UCI Road World Championships 2032, after a hosting bid came through for the prestigious global cycling event.

Pune pipped Groningen/Drenthe of Netherlands, in the bid as the decision was announced at the UCI Congress in Montréal where Pune presented its final candidature presentation to the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). A three-member UCI inspection team visited from September 4 to 6 assessing key venues and proposed race infrastructure, including Balewadi Stadium and the Pune University circuit. This was before roads were dug up for Sarvajanik Ganpati mandal celebrations which have still not figured a way to erect poles without randomly digging roads.