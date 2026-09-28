Records are meant to be broken: PT Usha lauds Vithya after Asian Games bronze

Former India athlete and current Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha lauded Hurdler Vithya Ramraj for breaking her 42-year-old Asian Games record on Monday. Vithya clocked 54.75s in the final of women’s 400m hurdles to win India bronze, breaking Usha’s 55.42s record.

“Congratulations Vithya!! Records are meant to be broken & there is no greater reward for an athlete than to see the next generation go beyond the boundaries we once set. Vithya Ramraj breaking my 43-year-old national record in the 400m hurdles is an incredibly special moment,” Usha posted on X.

“As athletes, we compete to challenge ourselves, to push limits & ultimately, to leave the sport better than we found it. When a young athlete comes along & surpasses a milestone that has stood for decades, it is a moment of pride not just for the athlete, but for the sport too,” she added.