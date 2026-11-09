Usha fails to get elected as SOM; Saina, Anju Bobby George voted in

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha on Monday failed to get elected, but former shuttler Saina Nehwal made the cut as one of the four women Sportspersons of Merit (SOM) in a field of six candidates following a controversial election.

Legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George, former archer Dola Banerjee and former Indian women’s hockey

captain Rani Rampal were also elected as SOM.

Eighty SOM — 40 men and 40 women — form the electoral roll for the election of the four female representatives.

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On Saturday, Olympic medallists Gagan Narang, Vijender Singh and Yogeshwar Dutt as well as former table tennis player Kamlesh Mehta were elected unopposed as four male SOMs after eight other candidates withdrew their nomination.