PT Usha cleared for IOA polls despite objections; 71 voters, big names in fray

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha was cleared to contest the December 5 elections after the Electoral Officer rejected the objections raised against her nomination on Sunday. With the final electoral roll of 71 members published, Usha is back in the race for a second term, with Olympic medallists Anju Bobby George, Saina Nehwal and Gagan Narang also eligible to contest for various positions in the IOA Executive Council.

The Electoral Officer rejected the objections, noting that neither the IOA Constitution nor the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, and its accompanying rules contained a provision that automatically disqualified an individual from representing a national sports federation merely because they were associated with another federation.