Pro Wrestling League: Haryana Hammers seize win on UP Dangal on Day 3

Friends and long time trainees at Chhatarsaal Stadium, Delhi, wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Naveen, have known each other closely and have competed against each other in the men’s 57 kg category in India. On Wednesday, as 21-year-old world U-23 cjampionship’s silver medalist, Dahiya, scored a 7-2 win over Naveen, a World Junior Wrestling Championship silver medallist, during Haryana Hammers’s 5-2 win over UP Dangal team in the Pro Wrestling League at Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

Dahiya shook hands with Naveen at the end of the bout and also patted his back. “We train together and have played against each other plenty of times. We know each other’s strength and weaknesses and that whoever wins, will represent India. Naveen has won a silver in last year’s world junior championship, while I won a silver in world U-23 Championships. Both of us know that the 57 kg category sees a lot of competition and we aim to give our best. Today was no different. Naveen had defeated me during nationals and I was eager to score a win here. I guess, now I have more wins in our personal bouts against each other while training (laughs),” shared Dahiya.

After Haryana Hammers captain, Ali Shabanov, had given the team a 1-0 lead with win over Irakul Misituri in the men’s 86 kg bout, Seema, a Commonwealth Wrestling Championship gold medallist lost to 2017 World champion Venesa Kaladzinskaya of UP Dangal.

Last year’s national champion Rajneesh outclassed Pankaj Rana 16-0 in the men’s 65 kg bout to hand Hammers a 2-1 lead before Epp Mae of Estonia pulled things back for Dangal team with a 5-0 win over Commonwealth games bronze medallist, Kiran of Hammers.

The first two days of the PWL saw blocking of 125 kg bouts. On Wednesday, the first bout in this category was finally held. Ukraine’s Khotsianivski Aleksander scored a 3-0 win over Georgi Sakandelidze of Qatar to hand Hammers the lead back, before Dahiya won her bout, sealing the win for Hammers. The last bout of the match saw youngster Anastasia Nichita of Moldova decimating Sarita of U Dangal with a 9-0 win to complete the 5-2 win for Hammers.

“Ravi is one of the brightest prospects in 57 kg category. He has shown his class by winning the silver medal in World U-23 Championships last year and he showed that he is among the best in his class by today’s win. Our captain, Ali Shabanov, is a good technical wrestler. The opponent was better in terms of physique and power yet Shabanov displayed his skills to hand us the win in opening bout. We want to change our past record of reaching finals and not winning the title. The team combination clicked for us today and we will aim for more such wins,” shared Kuldeep Malik, coach of Haryana Hammers.

Hammers had won the toss and had blocked women’s 62 kg category, which meant that last year’s Asian Championships gold medallist, Navjot Kaur, could not compete. Dangal team blocked the men’s 74 kg category.

“Obviously, whenever the players wrestle, they wrestler for win and that was our target too in today’s bout. We had the combination for the win but we could not execute our plans accordingly. We were expecting Pankaj Rana to win against Rajneesh, whom he had defeated last year but he lost apart from Seema and Kiran, who had got tough opponents,” shared Alka Tomar, coach of UP Dangal.