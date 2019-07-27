Virat Kohli drops in to watch Pro Kabaddi match, sings National Anthem

Toggle Menu
The batting superstar was seen singing the National Anthem along with kabaddi players of both teams present at the NSCI Dome in Worli for the opening game.

India skipper Virat Kohli appeared at the opening day of the Mumbai leg of the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi on Saturday. Kohli remains present during the ‘Maharashtra Derby’ clash between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan, coached by former U Mumba captain Anup Kumar.

The batting superstar, who led India into the semi- finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup earlier this month, was seen singing the National Anthem along with kabaddi players of both teams present at the NSCI Dome in Worli for the opening game which is to be followed by the clash between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors. The Mumbai leg of PKL 7 is set to conclude on August 2.

Virat Kohli was seen watching the live match and he kept discussing it with the organisers. Hours before reaching here, the Indian skipper had also tweeted from his official Twitter handle about his arrival at the Pro Kabaddi match.

