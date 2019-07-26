Virat Kohli to attend opening day of Pro Kabaddi League Mumbai leg

Indian skipper Virat Kohli will attend the opening day of the Mumbai leg of Pro Kabaddi League season seven on July 27. Kohli will be present during the ‘Maharashtra Derby’ clash between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan.

The 30-year-old will witness the ‘Maharashtra Derby’ clash at NSCI Dome in Worli for the opening game which will be followed by the contest between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors.

Fazel Atrachali-led U Mumba have one win from two matches and are currently in the seventh spot on the points table whereas Puneri Paltan yet to win their first match. Surjeet Singh-led Puneri Paltan are in the 11th place on the points table.

Kohli is currently on a break after India’s exit in the World Cup 2019 semi-final losing to New Zealand in a thriller of a match. Kohli will be leading an MS Dhoni-less Indian side on the upcoming tour of West Indies including three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests starting August 3.

The Indian batsman struggled to convert half-centuries into centuries in the World Cup 2019. He scored 443 runs from nine games at an average of 55.38 including five half-centuries.

He was also the second-highest run-scorer for India in the tournament after Rohit Sharma. The Indian opener ended the tournament as highest run-scorer with 648 runs from nine games including five centuries.